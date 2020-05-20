Kristin Cavallari: If My Marriage Is Over, So Is My Reality Show!

That's a wrap for Very Cavallari!

Just weeks after news of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's divorce went public, we now know that Kristin's popular E! reality show will also be coming to an end.

Cavallari broke the news herself on Instagram.

She posted the pic above, which we guess is her way of suggesting that she'll be sipping more Frappuccinos and less performative TV champagne in the future.

"As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari," Kristin captioned the pic.

"I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible," she added.

Kristin concluded with a shout-out to the people who have kept her on TV all these years.

"To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys," she wrote.

As for what exactly happened with Kristen and Jay -- well, we may never know.

Football fans can tell you that Jay's been known as a surly SOB for quite some time, and there are reports that retiring from the game has not done any wonders for his attitude.

Interestingly, when the lockdown began, Kristin, Jay, and their kids were stuck in the Bahamas, where supplies ran low and tempers ran high.

It was several weeks before they were able to make it home to Nashville, and insiders say the situation put a strain on Kristin and Jay's marriage.

Then there were the rumors of Jay cheating on Kristin.

If there's any truth to those reports, Kristin's certainly not letting on.

She's denied that there was any infidelity, and she and Jay issued identical, boilerplate statements in which they claimed that they had simply grown apart.

The couple stated that they have “come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce” after 10 years together.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of,” they added.

“This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

So we guess Kristin's decisin to end her show makes sense.

After all, she says she wants privacy.

And it's hard to be private when you're starring in a reality show about your personal life!