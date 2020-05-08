Kristin Cavallari: Jay Cutler is Lazy and Unmotivated and Sucks!

From what we have learned over the past several days, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's marrriage fell apart and a couple months ago.

In the ensuing several weeks, things turrned especially ugly for the couple, as the former quarterback withheld money from the former, preventing her from moving to a new home and starting over.

Yes, the divorce has turned vicious.

But many questions remain unanswered, the most pressing of which being:

What actually led to this divorce?

What prompted Cavallari to seek out a new residence to begin with?

According to a new Page Six report, a large part of the reality star's frustration centered on what happened to her husband after he retired from football.

An insider tells this outlet that Cavallari -- hilariously described in the article as "ever ambitious" -- had grown sick and tired of how “unmotivated” and even “lazy” Cutler had become in retirement.

“She was growing increasingly impatient with him," the source says.

"[Cutler] was supposed to take this big job at Fox Sports and have a life after football that would get him up off the couch and do something.

"Instead, he backed out -- this is [three] years ago -- and joined the [Miami] Dolphins.

"That didn’t pan out well, and he was left with no TV gig until she got the show for them.”

Some context seems necessary to provide here.

You see, Cutler retired after eight seasons as the quarterback of the Chicago Bears.

He had agreed to a deal at the time to broadcast NFL games, as mentioned above, only to sign at the last minute instead with the Dolphins... for $10 million per year!

Does this Cavallari mole now expect us to believe that Kristin is upset at her husband for having made a short and lucrative football comeback?

After Cutler's career ended for good,the couple moved on to star in the E! reality series “Very Cavallari,” which chronicled Kristin's jewelry business and their family and has thus far aired for three seasons.

The Page Six report goes on to say that Cavallari “views herself as very polished and put together, and [Cutler as] this lazy, unmotivated guy.”

Sure, that's possible.

Or: Cutler got his brains beat in for nearly a decade in the NFL, made millions of dollars and then wanted to relax for a little bit.

Cutler and Cavallari have reportedly reached a joint custody agreement for their three kids and Kristin reportedly is now free to go buy a home in Nashville.

The pair announced they were splitting back on April 26.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," they said at the time, concluding:

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.

"We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”