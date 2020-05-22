Kourtney Kardashian: Yes, I've Gained Weight In Quarantine ... And Now I'm Hotter Than Ever!

There are many productive ways to pass the time while stuck at home due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Of course, most of us have eschewed those activities in favor of endless hours of binge-watching accompanied by being snacking.

Yes, even perennially-toned celebs like Kourtney Kardashian say they've packed on a few pounds during quarantine.

Fortunately, it seems Kourt's not the leat bit bothered by the added pounds.

Kourtney's been in the news a lot lately, primarily due to Scott Disick's breakup with Sofia Richie.

Predictably, this has led to reports of Kourtney and Scott getting back together.

Those rumors appear to be bogus, and Kourtney chose not to acknowledge them during her latest online Q&A session with fans.

She did, however, discuss recent attacks agains her physique.

When a fan asked Kourtney about "how to protect mental health from cyberbullying," the 41-year-old other of three shared a revealing personal anecdote.

"I noticed someone left a comment the other day and they kept commenting on a photo that I posted, saying 'pregnant, pregnant, pregnant,'" she said.

"I commented back and said, 'This is the shape of my body. I've definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape and I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body,'" Kourt continued.

She went on to point out the ridiculousness of the commenter's claim:

"I don't think I look pregnant at all," Kourtney said.

"We're all shaped differently and that's my body and I'm proud of it, so that's how I respond to the negative comments. It's not always easy."

Kourtney admitted that she tends to "be more sarcastic" in her responses to haters, but encouraged her followers to "kill them with kindness."

"Try not to let those comments affect you," Kourtney said.

"If they do and you know that, then don't look at comments. I know it's easier said than done, but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health."

She added that while there's certainly "a lot of negativity" on the internet, "there's so much positivity as well."

"I think we tend to focus on the negative," said Kourtney.

"I notice, for myself, that the negative questions stand out to me, where I just want to respond to those people sometimes even more than the positive ones, which isn't always fair."

Well, there's some comfort in knowing that even A-list millionaires who engage in daily Zoom calls with their nutritionists have packed on a few pounds during quarantine.

But there might be even more comfort in knowing that no matter how rich and famous you are, there's really only one method for dealing with anonymous trolls:

Shrug it off, and keep moving -- just like Kourtney does.