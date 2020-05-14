Kourtney Kardashian: Finally Pregnant with Fourth Child?!

Remember that Kardashian baby boom from a couple of years ago?

Wild times, huh?

Kim welcomed her fourth child via surrogate, Kylie became a mom at the tender age of 20, and Khloe delivered her miracle baby in the midst of all the Tristan Thompson cheating drama.

It was ... well, it was a lot.

And it looks like it just might be happening again.

You've probably heard about the rumors about Khloe and the current state of her uterus.

If not, then we'll tell you: people are saying that she's pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby.

No, again.

It definitely makes sense that this is a rumor that is circulating, since Khloe recently admitted on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she'd been undergoing in vitro fertilization using Tristan's sperm.

So like, there's a definite desire to have his baby -- why not gossip about it?

Khloe has shut down the rumors by saying that she's definitely 100% not pregnant but if she were, that it would be her choice and no one else's business, which is fair.

But right when she quashed that rumor, a new one sprouted up about Kourtney.

Yep, people think she's cooking up a fetus right now too!

There are a few reasons for this line of thinking.

One, Kourtney's been pretty darn open about her desire to have a fourth child.

Last month, she shared a racy photo on Instagram. Her stomach was exposed, and someone took the opportunity to speculate about a possible baby bump.

"You are pregnant," one follower commented, and another replied with "Nope, wish she was."

Kourtney herself chimed in with "Put the blessing out there though."

And then earlier this year, someone else asked if she was pregnant, and instead of responding with a simple "no," she said "I wish."

In 2018, we saw her freezing her embryos on the show, just in case -- she's 41 now, so the chances of her getting pregnant on her own are getting lower.

And Scott Disick, the father of her three children, has said in the past that he'd like to have more kids with her.

So considering all of that, it definitely wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for her to be pregnant, right?

And thanks to some new photos she shared on Instagram, some fans think she might be.

In the photos, she's wearing a very low-cut bikini, so her entire midsection is exposed.

It's not completely flat, because Kourtney is a very small woman who has carried three children and that is simply the way that human bodies work.

Still, someone thought it was appropriate not to even ask, but to just flat-out state "SHE"S PREGNANT."

It's pretty wild, this notion that a woman is probably pregnant when her stomach is not literally as flat as a board, but here we are.

But before the rumors could really take off, Kourtney popped in to explain things.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," she wrote.

"I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

So it seems that Kourtney still hasn't gotten her wish.

Hopefully soon though!