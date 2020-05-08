Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Avoiding Each Other During Quarantine?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage has always been one of the more mysterious celebrity couplings.

They have four kids together, and we believe Kim when she says she and Kanye are "obsessed with each other."

In fact, there are times when it seems that they share one common, massive ego.

At the same time, however, few celebrity couples spend this much time apart, and Kim has hinted several times that it's not easy being married to Yeezy.

Kim and Kanye divorce rumors have been circulating on social media since about the day after the Wests tied the knot.

So perhaps it should come as no surprise that sources are claiming the couple is feeling the strain of quarantine in a major way.

The Wests are socially-distancing in Wyoming, but it seems their palatial residence in the Cowboy State is big enough that they can keep their distance while remaining under the same roof.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun (funny how a rumor can make its way from Jackson Hole to London) Kim and Kanye are "staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil."

"Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other's throats during this pandemic," an insider tells the outlet.

"Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her."

Yes, it seems Kanye is busy making music in his home studio, while Kim gets stuck with the majority of the housework.

"She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They've been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil," the source adds.

It would be one thing if 'Ye were the only one working, but Kim is trying to become a lawyer and has already secured presidential pardons for numerous non-violent offenders.

Ya know, pretty important stuff.

Kanye's not exactly known for his empathy and compassion, but sticking Kim with the kids so he can make beats 24/7 sounds almost unbelievably douchey, even by his standards.

So perhaps it's easier to believe a recent Hollywood Life report, which claims that Kim is currently in Calabasas, and Kanye has taken the kids to Wyoming to allow her space, and time to work.

"Kim really needed a break and some alone time so Kanye took the kids away to give her one," an insider tells the site.

"She loves the kids so much, but like any mom, she just needed time to herself. She needed a break from the kids and the screaming," the source adds.

"Despite reports, there are no issues in their marriage. They’re solid," the informant says.

"They’re totally fine and doing great as a couple. It frustrates them to see otherwise. Just like any mom, Kim too needs time for herself."

Well, good. We're sure the need to shelter in place is taking a toll on the Wests, just as it is with everyone else, but for now, at least, it sounds like Kim and Kanye are making the most of their love lockdown.