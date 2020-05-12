Khloe Kardashian: Slammed For Teepeeing Kourtney's Home Amid Toilet Paper Shortage

Of all the commodities that have been in short supply over the past few months, perhaps none has made more headlines than toilet paper.

From the very star of the coronavirus pandemic, hoarding bathroom tissue became something of a national obsession, and some areas experienced worrisome shortages.

Which is why many fans were shocked to find members of the Kardashian family gleefully wasting what has recently become a precious resource.

On her Instagram Story this week, Kourtney posted a video of her front yard after a late night visit from her sister and eldest son.

"I haven't had this much excitement in months," Kourtney, 41, said in the since-deleted clip.

"This is what I come out to? This is what Mason and Koko do when they have a sleepover," she added.

"It's actually genius."

Not surprisingly, "genius" was not the first word that sprung to mind for many of Kourtney's followers.

"Stores are limiting 1 pack of toilet paper per customer (when there’s any in stock). Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian is TPing her sister’s mansion," one critic tweeted, as reported by Page Six

"Khloe Kardashian wasted toilet paper like this last night when everyone can’t find toilet paper," another wrote.

"I guess they don’t know what’s going on in the world."

"Anyone else find it completely insensitive and utterly ridiculous that Khloe Kardashian TP'd Kourtneys house... during a pandemic..... while theres a toilet paper shortage Or isn't just me????" a third chimed in.

"Every single Kardashian is srsly [sic] 'tone deaf,'" another added.

"Kourtney just posted video of her yard covered in toilet paper because her son and Khloe TP’d it....at a time when people are desperate for tp during the pandemic... It’s wild how vastly different their reality is from the majority."

Another critic theorized that Kourtney and Khloe knew the stunt would be poorly received -- which is exactly why they did it.

"@khloekardashian that was the biggest F—K YOU to the middle & lower class. While our toilet paper aisles sit empty you do this?" she wrot.

"She will claim she didn’t mean it maliciously but she knew exactly what she was doing. Any publicity is good right? @KrisJenner #TPdonationscomingsoon.”

Obviously, the Kardashians are masters of PR, but the argument that they knowingly outraged the masses so that they could score points with a huge toilet paper donation seems a bit far-fetched.

After all, even in isolation, this family makes tabloid headlines on a daily basis.

The latest mini-scandal involved Scott Disick's revelation that he's still in love with Kourtney.

Or at least that's how fans interpreted Disick's recent social media activity.

The point is, the Kardashians receive constant media attention whether they want it or not, which means Khloe's latest stunt -- while definitely ill-advised -- was probably not a calculated maneuver.