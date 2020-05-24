Khloe Kardashian Reveals Stunning New Look: Did She Get Plastic Surgery?!?

Khloe Kardashian has revealed a brand new look on Instagram.

This much cannot be disputed or debated.

However, based on Khloe's shocking reveal, observers around the Internet are now asking a pertinent question...

... did the reality star undergo plastic surgery?!?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off some seriously darker-hued tresses via Instagram on Friday, May 22, complimenting the look with a bronzy tan and body-hugging White Fox bustier top.

Khloe looks nearly unrecognizable, doesn't she?

“Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn,” the 35-year old captioned the post.

And, boy oh boy, has it elicited quite a few responses.

First, the new hair color was mom-approved as Kris Jenner, who replied, “My GORGEOUS Girl!!!!!!! Wow!!!!!”

Then, close friend Malika Haqq added her two cents ny writing, “Go off,” along with the heart-eyes emoji

Tristan Thompson, Khloe's baby daddy and the man who cheated on her often and who may be back in Khloe's pants?

“Baddie. P.S I’m all for the caption," he wrote in response.

However, social media users around the globe had a very different reaction to Khloe as a brunette.

They focused less on her hair and more on her face and wondered whether she went under the knife to get a new one of the latter.

"I love Khloe but fuckk she does not need to do so much Facetune lol like she doesn’t even look like herself," wrote one individual.

"Khloe Kardashian don’t even got the same skull anymore," added another critic.

Another person quipped as follows:

"Couldn’t get new paper towels during this but Khloe Kardashian went and got a whole new face."

Kardashian has not yet commented on this speculation.

But there has also been a lot of talk that she's pregnant again with Thompson's baby -- and Khloe just had to come out of quarantine hiding to clap back at this chatter.

“I don’t go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away,” she tweeted on May 13.

“The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

Added an insider to Us Weekly:

“Khloe is frustrated and tired of the rumors regarding her and Tristan and her being pregnant.

"She wanted to address the fact that she’s not pregnant with his child and clear up any misconceptions.

"With that said, Khloé has a nice relationship with Tristan at this point. She will always have a place for him in her heart and is being positive about their situation.