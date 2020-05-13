Khloe Kardashian: Pregnant With Tristan Thompson's Baby AGAIN?!

Bad news for Khloe Kardashian fans who have been urging the reality star to cut ties with Tristan Thompson.

It appears that Khloe might be expecting a second child with the philandering NBA star.

"Khloe has been hinting at the gender of the baby for weeks now on Instagram," a source tells Z104.3 radio in Baltimore (the rumor is in its infancy, and reliable confirmations are hard to come by).

The insider alleges that "you can see the baby bump" in Khloe's most recent social media posts.

We're not so sure about that last part.

Khloe posted the photo below earlier this week, and frankly, we're not seeing any evidence of a bump:

The news doesn't come as a total shock, as Khloe revealed on a recent episode of Keeping Up With Kardashians that she's created frozen embryos with the help of her sperm donor, Tristan Thompson.

"I've been doing hormone injections for about five days," Khloe told her sisters during the episode.

"And the injection process has been fine. I don't know why I'm like, 'Oh, okay, it's not that bad.'"

She went on to say that she and Tristan have been working together with the goal of welcoming a younger sibling for daughter True Thompson.

"Dr. Huang was saying that the bonus of doing embryos, you get to see, like, what are your stronger embryos, which are healthy, you get to already know all that..." she said, adding:

"Which, I do have a sperm donor, but..."

Pressed by Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Khloe revealed that the sperm donor was Tristan.

According to Page Six, Khloe and her team declined to comment on the situation.

The outlet notes, however, that Twitter users are having a field day with the news.

“Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan’s child AGAIN? The jokes write themselves hey,”

Others pointed out the irony in the fact that the entire Kard clan cut ties with Jordyn Woods after she slept with Tristan, but now, they appear to have welcomed Thompson back into their midst.

“If Khloe Kardashian is pregnant again with Tristans baby that WHOLE family needs to apologize to Jordyn,” wrote one fan.

“They tried ruining that girls life over some community d–k only for Khloe to run back to him like the clown she is. He cheated on her days before she gave birth. CLOWNERY.”

“If you’re telling me Khloe Kardashian slut shamed Jordyn Woods up and down social media for kissing her ex, posted passive aggressive I don’t need no man memes all the live long day, created this whole big ass drama only to get pregnant by this clown AGAIN,” another added.

Khloe's fellow celebs have been more congratulatory in their reaction to the news.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is currently pregnant with her fourth child, and the father is Chris Lopez, a deadbeat dad who tried to sign away the rights to his first child with Kail.

"I guess me and Khloe are the same person LOL," Lowry tweeted moments ago.

Other users were quick to point out that there are some key differences between the situations -- such as the fact that Tristan seems to want another child -- but we see Kail's point.

Well, our congrats go out to Khloe and Tristan if the rumors are true.

And if they're not -- well, you two crazy kids can always keep trying!