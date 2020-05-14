Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Threaten to Sue Woman Over "Malicious" Paternity Claim

For the record, Khloe Kardashian is not pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby.

This had been a rumor that gained such momentum over the past few days that Khloe herself had to come out and issue a strong and angry denial.

Somehow, though, this isn't the only story out there about Thompson's sperm and whether it has fertilized any eggs of late.

Some woman named Kimberly Alexander has claimed that she's expecting a baby -- and that Tristan is the father!

Is there any truth to this assertion?

HECK NO, Thompson and Kardashian say, as they've empowered attorney Marty Singer to send Alexander a cesae and desist letter.

Obtained by E! News, this letter tells Alexander to "immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications" regarding her ongoing paternity claim.

The claim was published by celebrity gossip website Gossip of the City, which has posted copies of alleged paperwork from LB Genetics, a facility that specializes in paternity and family relationship DNA testing services.

The report says that Thompson took a paternity test in January.

It also includes supposed text messages sent by Tristan to Kimberly, as well as copies of emails that Alexander purportedly received from her ex-lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

Singer, meanwhile, actually agrees that Thompson took a paternity test... but says it came back negative.

"After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child's father, we thought that would be the end of this," the letter reads, continuing as follows:

"Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients."

Such as?

The "ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab."

The cease and desist letter to Kimberly goes on to state:

"It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame. My clients will not tolerate your despicable conduct."

Thompson and Kardashian are parents to a two-year old daughter named True.

They appear to be co-parenting on amicable terms, despite Tristan have cheated on Khloe multiple times, even when she was very pregnant with their child.

"It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child and we demand that you stop claiming that he is, and that he and Ms. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results," Singer writes.

Tristan and Khloe have been quaranting together throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, sparking rumors of a reconciliation.

They swear they aren't boning, though.

They've just been boning up on their legal knowledge these days in order to handle this accusation against Thompson properly.

Continues Singer toward the end of his letter:

We demand that you immediately cease and desist from defaming my clients on social media (irrespective of whether or not the accounts are public or designated as 'private') and elsewhere.

We also demand that you immediately take down any and all of your outrageous damaging posts about my clients.

Thompson is also the father of a three-year old son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

But, again, he insists there are no other kids on the way.

Along with Khloe, in addressing Alexander's claim, he concludes

This is an extremely serious matter.

If you disregard this letter's demands, you do so at your peril since you will soon find yourself in court facing multi-million-dollar claims while attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct.