Khloe Kardashian Admits to "Weekly Face Transplant," But is She Serious?

by at .

Khloe Kardashian looks like a different woman these days.

That statement is really not up for debate.

We mean, just look at this new photo of the reality star on Instagram:

Khloe Kardashian New Face Photo

The mother of one, who frequently likes to change up her appearance, has -- at minimum -- dyed her hair a much darker shade than usual.

She debuted this altered look about a week ago, sharing a number of photos on her official account and writing as a short caption:

"Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn."

Upon quick glance, you'd think this was Jessica Biel, wouldn't you?

Khloe Kardashian Goes Brunette

Reaction to the new Khloe Kardashian has been positive from those who know her well ("My GORGEOUS Girl!!!!!!! Wow!!!!!” wrote Kris Jenner), but decidedly more mixed from those who don't know her at all.

We're talking about a handful of social media users, of course.

And we're talking about a handful of comments that have been dragging Khloe for days, alleging pretty strongly that she must have undergone some plastic surgery of late.

"Khloe Kardashian don’t even got the same skull anymore," joked one critic upon seeing these snapshots.

keeks reply

It certainly seems, meanwhile, as if word of possible plastic surgery has gotten back to Kardashian herself.

She clearly reads the World Wide Web and clearly checks out her mentions on occasion.

And at least she has a sense of humor about it all, as evidenced by her response to this question: "Why do you look so different in all your photos?"

From my weekly face transplant clearly, she shot back.

keeks komment

Now, might Khloe have been joking around with this reply? Yes.

Okay, fine, Khloe was almost definiitely joking around with this reply. Which is likely the best way to handle this scandal.

But we doubt it's gonna silence the haters or the doubters, especially when there's such visual evidence to consider at this point.

One needs to simply gaze at past photos of Khloe and new photos of Khloe to see stark differences and to therefore wonder what the heck is going on.

Khloe Kardashian Face 2020

At least one theory floating around the Internet?

That Khloe has changed her look to change the narrative; to distract folks from focusing on the latest Tristan Thompson paternity controversy, as an ex-lover of the basketball player has alleged he's the biological dad of her son.

Thompson hasn't merely denied this rumor, though.

He's filed a lawsuit against the woman.

Khloe Kardashian Changes Her Look

We have no idea if this was really Khloe's intention, of course.

If so, however, let's not even fault Khloe and let's stop mocking her, okay?

Instead, let's stand up and applaud.

Because, come on now, that would be some commitment, wouldn't it?

Khloe Kardashian Makeover: See Her Extreme New Look ... For Better or Worse?

Then again, there is another alternative here. It's one that not many people are considering.

Might Khloe be purposely trying to look different in order to win Thompson over again?

After all, we all know how much Tristan loves to sleep with women who are NOT Khloe Kardashians.

Perhaps Khloe thinks she can trick him back into bed!

Show Comments
Tags:

Khloe Kardashian Biography

Khloe Kardashian in Soho
Khloe Kardashian is only famous for being the sister of Kim Kardashian. She stars, along with the rest of this stupidly-named family, on... More »
Born
Full Name
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Photos

Khloe Kardashian New Face Photo
Khloe Kardashian Face 2020
Khloe Kardashian Changes Her Look
Khloe Kardashian Makeover Pic
Khloe Kardashian Goes Brunette
Smiling with True

Khloe Kardashian Quotes

I did wear fur and they wanted to educate me on the brutal ways in which animals are skinned for their pelts.

Khloe Kardashian

They released me early because I was a threat to the prison.. The whole prison was on lockdown. It was actually really scary.

Khloe Kardshian [on early prison release]

Khloe Kardashian Videos

Khloe Kardashian Makeover: See Her Extreme New Look ... For Better or Worse?
Khloe Kardashian Makeover: See Her Extreme New Look ... For Better or Worse?
Khloe Kardashian Most Likely Railing Tristan in Quarantine, Scott Reveals
Khloe Kardashian Most Likely Railing Tristan in Quarantine, Scott Reveals
Khloe Kardashian: Tristan Has Given Me Sperm For a Second Kiddo!
Khloe Kardashian: Tristan Has Given Me Sperm For a Second Kiddo!