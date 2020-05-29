Khloe Kardashian Admits to "Weekly Face Transplant," But is She Serious?

Khloe Kardashian looks like a different woman these days.

That statement is really not up for debate.

We mean, just look at this new photo of the reality star on Instagram:

The mother of one, who frequently likes to change up her appearance, has -- at minimum -- dyed her hair a much darker shade than usual.

She debuted this altered look about a week ago, sharing a number of photos on her official account and writing as a short caption:

"Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn."

Upon quick glance, you'd think this was Jessica Biel, wouldn't you?

Reaction to the new Khloe Kardashian has been positive from those who know her well ("My GORGEOUS Girl!!!!!!! Wow!!!!!” wrote Kris Jenner), but decidedly more mixed from those who don't know her at all.

We're talking about a handful of social media users, of course.

And we're talking about a handful of comments that have been dragging Khloe for days, alleging pretty strongly that she must have undergone some plastic surgery of late.

"Khloe Kardashian don’t even got the same skull anymore," joked one critic upon seeing these snapshots.

It certainly seems, meanwhile, as if word of possible plastic surgery has gotten back to Kardashian herself.

She clearly reads the World Wide Web and clearly checks out her mentions on occasion.

And at least she has a sense of humor about it all, as evidenced by her response to this question: "Why do you look so different in all your photos?"

From my weekly face transplant clearly, she shot back.

Now, might Khloe have been joking around with this reply? Yes.

Okay, fine, Khloe was almost definiitely joking around with this reply. Which is likely the best way to handle this scandal.

But we doubt it's gonna silence the haters or the doubters, especially when there's such visual evidence to consider at this point.

One needs to simply gaze at past photos of Khloe and new photos of Khloe to see stark differences and to therefore wonder what the heck is going on.

At least one theory floating around the Internet?

That Khloe has changed her look to change the narrative; to distract folks from focusing on the latest Tristan Thompson paternity controversy, as an ex-lover of the basketball player has alleged he's the biological dad of her son.

Thompson hasn't merely denied this rumor, though.

He's filed a lawsuit against the woman.

We have no idea if this was really Khloe's intention, of course.

If so, however, let's not even fault Khloe and let's stop mocking her, okay?

Instead, let's stand up and applaud.

Because, come on now, that would be some commitment, wouldn't it?

Then again, there is another alternative here. It's one that not many people are considering.

Might Khloe be purposely trying to look different in order to win Thompson over again?

After all, we all know how much Tristan loves to sleep with women who are NOT Khloe Kardashians.

Perhaps Khloe thinks she can trick him back into bed!