Kendall Jenner Forced to Fork Over $90K in Fyre Fest Lawsuit!

2020 has been such an irredeemable dumpster fire that it's easy to forget about lesser disasters from other recent years.

For example, remember the Fyre Festival? Well, Kendall Jenner sure does!

At this point, the "luxury" music fest that was supposed to take place in the Bahamas in 2017 is mostly immortalized through memes about crappy lunches and unrealistic expectations.

But at the time, the festival was a top story, and the fraudulent activities of its organizers resulted in serious legal consequences.

For example, organizer Billy McFarland is still serving time for his role in the debacle.

And the trust fund-brat-turned inmate has brought some A-list celebs down with him, including Kendall.

Kendall was paid $275,000 to promote the festival on social media.

"So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay," she wrote on Instagram.

Naturally, Kendall has since deleted the post.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled against the 24-year-old model, ordering her to pay $90,000 to settle a lawuit filed by Fyre attendees.

The plaintiffs accused Kendall of "intentionally [leading] certain members of the public and ticket purchasers to believe" Kanye West, who founded the G.O.O.D. music label, and was set perform at the event.

"This conduct demonstrates a clear lack of good faith on Jenner's part," the suit stated.

Kendall is one of several celebs to be sued for promoting the event, a list that includes Emily Ratajkowski, Migos, Pusha T, Blink-182, and Lil Yachty.

Explaining her involvement in a 2019 New York Times interview, Kendall pled ignorance.

"You get reached out to by people to, whether it be to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out, sometimes it's a risk," she told the newspaper.

"I definitely do as much research as I can, but sometimes there isn't much research you can do because it's a starting brand and you kind of have to have faith in it and hope it will work out the way people say it will,"

So Kendall was forced to take what is, for her, a very minor financial hit.

But it could've been a lot worse.

McFarland is serving a six-year sentence and will be forced to pay back $26 million to investors.

His lawyers recently requested a compassionate early release due to coronavirus concerns.

Their request was promptly denied.