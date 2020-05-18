Kelly Dodd Defies Coronavirus Stay-at-Home Order to Get Vaginal Rejuvenation

When it comes to getting her most private of parts tightened, Kelly Dodd doesn't care who she has to endanger or maybe even kill.

You better believe the reality star is gonna get that private part tightened!

We're not trying to be crass here, we're just reporting on the latest illicit activities by the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member.

On Friday, Dodd shared a video on her Instagram Story that featured the 44-year old lying on a table and having a vaginal rejuvenation performed.

This, as one might guess, is considered a non-essential service... which means it violates California's ongoing stay-at-home order amid the novel coronvirus outbreak.

All residents have been told to stay home -- except for permitted work, local shopping or other permitted errands -- and all businesses have been ordered to close; with the exception of essential businesses.

All hair, nail salons and spas are closed until the order is lifted in a few months.

Vaginal rejuvenation is a cosmetic procedure to achieve vaginal tightness.

And the owner of the spa, Cosmeticare, now faces criminal charges for violating this state order.

Dodd does not, although she's been facing a great deal of public shaming ever since she first opened her mouth about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, Dodd argued that the pandemic is “Gods way of thinning the herd,” and those who passed away from the disease “would’ve died this year” anyway because “they were compromised.”

“Do you know how many people died from the h1n1 the swine flu or SARS ?? It’s 25% get your facts straight you are only hearing the numbers not the reality!!” she continued at the time.

A short time later Dodd issued a public apology.

"I feel bad for all the families that have lost loved ones, and I do think we should all stay at home and protect everybody," she said.

"That’s not what I meant, and I want to apologize to anyone who got offended, OK?

"I’m sorry."

That sounds nice and all, but Dodd's actions have not matched her words.

"People are gonna die!" Dodd later declared on Instagram, before sarcastically adding: "I'm sorry to tell ya."

She's also been out and about to such an extent -- most recently, over the weekend, Dodd flaunted photos from a weekend of partying with fiance Rick Leventhal and others -- that Kelly may lose custody of her daughter.

"Michael Dodd is talking to a lawyer about filing a motion to ask the court for full custody," an insider has told All About the Tea of Kelly's ex-husband.

He's reportedly concerned about the health of his 13-year old child if she has to spend time with someone who is so flagrantly exposing herself and those around her to a deadly virus.

Michael is mostly worried about all the cross-country flights Dodd has taken to see Leventhal in New York City, considering how easily one can be exposed to the virus in these situations.

“He believes that Kelly is acting recklessly," the aforementioned source explains.

For whatever it's worth?

We agree.