Kelley Flanagan to Bachelor Nation: Sorry (Not Sorry) I Won, Losers!

Here's the thing, Bachelor Nation.

And it's the thing that you may need to wrestle with for awhile, for at least as loong as Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber continue to flaunt their affection for each otherr on social media.

And that thing is this:

Flanagan knows what you think of her.

And she really doesn't care.

The former suitor didn't win Weber's affections immediately, of course.

She had to wait for Peter to propose to Hannah Ann Sluss... and the dump Hannah Ann Sluss.

And then for Peter to ask out Madison Prewett... only for that relationship to fizzle out after about 48 hours.

It then took a global pandemic for Flanagan and Weber to quarantine together and really bond in her Chicago apartment -- but bond they must assuredly have!

The couple is now out, about (on Instagram and other platforms) and proudly showing off their love on a near-daily basis.

Much to the chagrin of critics around the Web.

Earlierr this week, for example, Kelley and Peter shared a Tik Tok video of themselves dancing on a rooftop, to which a user responded:

You mean to tell me I wasted every Monday instead of studying for this.

Apparently unimpressed by Flanagan and Weber's routine, this individual is lamenting that he or she watched a full season of Weber narrowing down his remaining contestants...

... merely to just revert back to one of the women he had previously eliminated.

The 28-year old lawyer didn't have much sympathy for this Bachelor viewer, however, clapping back as follows:

Lol you should have been studying!

About two weeks ago, Weber made his relationship Instagram official, partially shading his ex-girlfriends in the process.

“You caught me. Let the adventure begin,” Weber captioned a photo of him embracing the brunette attorney in the cockpit of a small airplane.

“My relationship with Kelley has just been a lot of things that have kind of been serendipitous,” Weber said on the Viall Files podcast in April, adding at the time:

”You go all the way back to the very beginning, her and I running into each other before any of this started, her getting a sign of running into me.

"That was crazy. What I don’t know if a lot of people know is, obviously the show happened, it didn’t work out for us on the show.

"After the show, I was in Miami, I had the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl there with my brother and I ran into her on Saturday night before the Super Bowl.”

Meanwhile, as Bachelor fans still throw shade at the couple for how they've handled everything, Weber can at least take solace in his mother approving of his Kelley romance.

"Serendipity," Barbara Weber wrote in response to an Instagram photo of her son and Flanagan this month.

An insider has also told Us Weekly that “all of their friends and family are so happy for" Kelley and Peter.

Too bad total strangers can't say the same thing.