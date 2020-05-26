Peter Weber's Mom is Just So Excited That He's F--king Kelley Flanagan Now

by at .  Updated at .

As has been made very clear over the past few weeks, Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber are going strong.

Very, VERY strong, we should say.

Kelley Flanagan and Barb Weber

We base this on recent social media posts by both the former Bachelor suitor and the former Bachelor himself.

However, Peter isn't the only member of the Weber family who is clearly a big fan of Flanagan.

Barb Weber, the polarizing mother of this handsome and horny pilot, shared a photo on Sunday, May 24 that featured snapshots of herself posing with Flanagan and also her younger son's girlfriend, Kristine Bruun-Andersen:

girls rock

“Girls Rock!!” Barb wrote over the images, which she also captioned with a multitude of pink hearts.

The Chicago-based lawyer commented “love this” beneath the post, while Bruun-Andersen wrote:

“Oh my gosh this is amazing!! I love you.”

Kelley Flanagan with Peter

As you can see immediately above, this wasn't the first time Barb shared a picture of her son and his latest lover, either.

Days before her Memorial Day Weekend upload, Barbara shared a side-by-side shot of her sons with their significant others and she captioned as follows:

“Happiness Is…❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Kelley Flanagan with Her Man

Barb, of course, had a very different take on one of Peter's final contestans during his run as The Bachelor earlier this year.

During her hometown date as one of Peter's finalists, Madison Prewett was dressed down by Barb - mostly because she's a virgin and Peter likes to have sex.

That really was what it boiled down to when Barb confronted Madison.

Peter Weber and His Mom

“I don’t want anyone to change him, because he is who he is and we love him the way he is,” Mrs. Weber told Prewett during a face-to-face meeting, referring to how the contestant was saving herself for marriage.

Barbara proceeded to tell Peter that God wanted him to pick Hannah Ann Sluss over Madison.

"I said a prayer last night," she told Peter when he was deciding between Prewett and Sluss.

Madison Prewett Storms Off in Shocking, Sex-Filled Bachelor Promo

"I said, ‘Lord, please, please guide Peter today and guide Madison to see where they’re at in this relationship,’ because you have a gem waiting for you who is madly, head over heels in love with you, and God put her there for you.

"I think God has answered my prayers and put the right person in your path.”

She was talking about Sluss back then.

Kelley Flanagan with Peter Weber Together

In the time since, Weber has dumped both Sluss and Prewett; quarantined with Flanagan in her Chicago apartment; and then finally gone public with the woman he eliminated on Week 7 of The Bachelor.

“You guys want some inside scoop here on why I ultimately picked Kelley? All right, here’s what I can do,” Weber rambled in a recent Cameo video.

“To be completely honest, I think just the nature of the show definitely works and I’ve said that since day one."

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber Instagram

"I still believe it works, but I think specifically for the type of relationship between Kelley and myself just wasn’t the most organic type of situation for us if it was going to actually work."

"And that’s OK, that’s totally OK because each relationship is different.”

Like we said: he rambled.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan on Tik Tok

Added Weber in this video:

"So obviously we’ll see what the future holds for Kelley and I, but I think it’s a beautiful story, definitely a beautiful love story of what’s yours is yours and it will always come back to you, no matter what.”

Sounds... romantic? We guess.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan: Here We Are!

Barb Weber would certainly say so.

“You caught me,” Peter wrote on May 2 as a caption to his first Instagram photo with Flanagan, sharing a picture of the pair kissing while seated in a plane together.

“Let the adventure begin," he added.

Will it end with a trip down the aisle, though?

Madison Prewett: Peter Wanted Me Back TWO DAYS Before Banging Kelley Flanagan!
Start Gallery

We'll go ahead and provide The Bachelor spoilers for you right now in regard to this question, with certainty:

F--k no

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Bachelor

The Bachelor Photos

Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter Engaged
Hannah Ann and Peter Weber
Pete Weber and Madison Prewett
Madi Prewett and Peter Weber
Eff You, Peter
Peter and Madison... Forever?

The Bachelor Quotes

Thereâ€™s still a lot of growing to do in our relationship. We will not tie the knot until I am mentally and physically prepared as well as Matt.

Shayne Lamas

It was a fairytale proposal like Iâ€™ve always dreamed about. I forgot that there [were] cameras around. In that moment, it was just Matt and I and it was the most amazing moment of my entire life.

Shayne Lamas [on proposal by Matt Grant]

The Bachelor Videos

Hannah Ann Sluss on Peter Weber Railing Kelley Flanagan: This is What He Does!
Hannah Ann Sluss on Peter Weber Railing Kelley Flanagan: This is What He Does!
The Bachelor Finale Trailer: She is Back! Peter is Bawling!
The Bachelor Finale Trailer: She is Back! Peter is Bawling!
The Bachelor Season Finale Trailer: Farewell, Madison ...
The Bachelor Season Finale Trailer: Farewell, Madison ...