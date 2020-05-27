Kate Middleton: Meghan Markle RUINED My Life By Moving to America!

If you follow the royal family closely, then there's a good chance you've already caught wind of the newly-published Tatler exposé about the long simmering rivalry between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

The magazine claims to have determined the cause of Kate and Meghan's rift, and it has to do with ... tights and hot weather?!

More on that later.

As you know, Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family back in April.

These days, the Sussexes are living in LA, enjoying each other's company in quarantine, far from the pressures and responsibilities of royal life.

And apparently, their absence has made life all the more miserable for Kate Middleton.

That may sound odd, given Meghan and Kate's thinly-veiled distaste for one another.

But apparently, when Meg and Harry lit out for the territories, the Queen asked Will and Kate to take on their duties.

"Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she's smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn't want this," says Tatler's source.

"She feels exhausted and trapped. She's working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."

"Meghan and Harry have been so selfish," a friend of Will and Kate's tells the publication.

"William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus," the source continues.

"There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous."

That particular insider might be stretching a bit by claiming that Meghan directly antagonized the Cambridges' three kids.

But it's not so crazy to imagine that Meg might have been fully aware that she was sticking Kate with a larger workload -- and decided totally fine with that fact.

It's ridiculous to imagine that screwing over Kate was Meghan's main motivation in returning to America.

In fact, it may not have entered into her decision-making at all.

But if you can follow your bliss, and make life just a smidge more difficult for your rival?

Well, that's just a win-win!

The magazine reports that "Middleton took on nearly a dozen royal engagements in a month" in Meg's absence, and she's slowly coming to terms with the fact that her schedule will likely continue to be jam-packed for the rest of her days.

"Kate understands that the only credo of the Royal Family is duty, duty, duty. Whereas with the Sussexes it is constant uncertainty."

As for that bit about the leggings on a hot summer day, Tatler confirms that the feud started over a dispute about what Princess Charlotte would wear at Harry and Meghan's wedding.

"There was an incident at the wedding rehearsal," Tatler reports.

"It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not.

Yes, Meg was reportedly the one who took pity on poor Charlotte, while Kate was having none of it.

Maybe that's the sort of hard-headed attitude you need to cultivate when you're planning to rock the crown some day.