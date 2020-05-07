Kara Keough Shares Image of Late Newborn Son in Heart-Shattering Tribute

A month after the unbearable loss of her newborn son, Kara Keough is reflecting on what might have been.

In early April, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared the devastating news that her her baby, McCoy Casey Bosworth, had passed away... just six days after his birth.

"During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord," Kara, the daughter of original RHOC cast member Jeana, said online at the time.

Three weeks later, Kara and her husband, Kyle, paid tribute to their late child in a heartbreaking fashion.

And now Kara has done so again.

"You would have been 1 month old today," wrote Kara as a caption to the photo above, adding:

"Your baby acne would be gearing up.

"You would be getting the hang of pacifiers, sorting out your days and nights, and figuring out how to focus your eyes without them involuntarily crossing."

Keough proceeded to continue with this sullen, hypothetical line of thinking, referencing her four-year old daughter and writing:

"I would have already bought a complete boy's wardrobe since Decker's old clothes weren't really as unisex as I thought.

"Your dad would be insisting that babies don't need shoes, but he'd change his mind when he saw the little kicks paired with your chubby cankles.

"You'd be taking your first naps in the crib, and I'd be fussing about 'the schedule.'"

"I'd be realizing that you, just like your sister, prefer Lefty and I'd be pumping Righty to try to bring ‘er up to speed.

"Decker would want to be holding you all the time, but you'd prefer to be spending your day wrapped around my chest.

"At least that much is still how it is, my sweet Mack. Decker still wishes she could hold you more."

Concluded the reality star: "And I still wear you on my heart all day. We miss you like crazy, baby.

Kara, who horribly also lost her dad just few days ago, recently told Us Weekly that she and her husband have joined a support group to cope with this tragedy.

“We are doing our best to make McCoy’s legacy a positive one, despite the nightmare we’re living,” she told this publication.

“We’re lucky to be surrounded by so much love and support. My brother Shane is living here as the mandatory stay-at-home orders started while he was on a planned trip to see us.

"He’s been a huge help and him being here has allowed us take each day as it comes.

"Kyle’s mom has a place a mile away, and my mom is trying to find a safe time to come from California."

As previously mentioned, Matt Keough died on May 1.

He was 64 years old and a former professional baseball player.

In response to her father's passing, Kara tore at every heartstring by citing her late son.

“Daddy, please take care of my son,” she wrote in response. “Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now. Xoxo, Hammerhead.”