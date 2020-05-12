Kara Keough Discusses Tragic Final Moments of Newborn's Life

Kara Keough has opened up in tragic, precise detail about the heartbreaking death of her newborn son.

The daughter of former Real Housewives of Orange County star, Jeana, Keough first revealed in early April that she had lost her second child immediately upon giving birth.

"During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord," Keough wrote at the time, adding:

"He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."

Appearing Monday on Good Morning America, Kara admitted to having some major regrets when it came to little McCoy.

One, in particular, stands out.

"I will sit here and regret not getting [another ultrasound] for the rest of my life, because I'll think, 'Maybe we would've known. Maybe they would've seen that he had 7½-inch shoulders,'" Kara explained, referring to McCoy's shoulder dystocia condition.

"But that's just going to be [in] my head."

Keough gave birth to the 11-pound baby at home.

But she had originally planned to welcome her and husband Kyle Bosworth's second child at a hospital, just as they had for their now-four-year-old daughter Decker Kate.

However, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the pair settled on a home birth because then Keough could have her doula by her side.

"Part of my decision-making was, 'Well, if there's a need for me to transfer, I'm four blocks from a hospital and my midwives are trained to know when that point is that they can no longer have the birth successfully at home,'" Kara said in her and Bosworth's interview with GMA.

Kara, who has shared multiple tributes to McCoy since his passing, discussed the details of what happened to her newborn like never before in this emotional sit-down.

The couple, for example, shared that their son's heart started to beat again after 45 minutes of chest compressions following his transfer to a hospital by ambulance.

"It seemed like an eternity. But he came back to fight, to see if he could live, and it was a miracle," Bosworth said on air.

"They were telling us that they were trying to prevent further brain injury, but the baseline wasn't good," the former NFL player added of the doctors' warning that McCoy had "extremely suppressed" brain activity.

What was Kara doing during this time?

"I'd go pump in the waiting room while [Kyle] would be with [McCoy]," Keough said of the time before their son's death.

"Then he would let me go in there and sing to him and tell him all the things he'd done while he was in my belly and kind of get to know him."

In perhaps the most heart-shattering reveal of the interview, Kara said that Decker got to meet her baby brother, recalling for the camera:

"She got to sing to him and play 'This Little Piggy' on his fingers. She was very happy to tell the nurses his 'full big name,' as she called it."

Keough also finds some solace in the very brief period of time she got to spend with McCoy.

"We got some milestones we didn't think we'd get," she said.

"We got to change his diaper. I got to get peed on, which is a boy-mom thing I didn't think I'd ever get. We got to hold him, we got to feel warmth in his body."

In her original post, the grieving mother said that she was donating her baby boy's organs.

She relayed this information by reciting the words she wrote for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in McCoy's honor.

The passage ended as follows:

"May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy."