Kailyn Lowry: My Baby is Breech... and I'm Scared!

Kailyn Lowry has shared a new photo of her baby bump.

And also delivered some troubling news about her impending fourth child.

Having hit the 29-week mark in her pregnancy, the Teen Mom 2 star posted the photo above to her Instagram late this week, writing along with it a caption that opened as follows:

Baby Boy & I are coming up on 29 weeks & so thankful to be in our third trimester! He still doesn’t have a name, but this is the chaos, it’s how we do things.

Wait, what's that, Kailyn?

What is "chaos?" That doesn't sound promising at all.

Explained the polarizing MTV personality:

He is currently breech, so hopefully he decides to turn soon, because we’re running out of room! He’s moving a lot more these days and likes to keep me up at night.

Physically, this has been a really easy pregnancy, but it is getting a little harder to hold Lux, no real complaints.

For the record:

“A breech pregnancy occurs when the baby is positioned head-up in the woman’s uterus, so the feet are pointed toward the birth canal,” according to Healthline.com.

The result of such a positioning can be a different sort of labor and delivery.

It's a little more dangerous for the mother and a little more painful as well.

Added Lowry in her post:

Emotionally, this has probably been my toughest pregnancy. We’ve been keeping busy at home- planning and decorating his nursery, I can’t wait to show you the finished product!

Kailyn proceeded to tell followers that none of her first three children were breech at this stage.

The veteran reality star is a mother to sons named Isaac, Lincoln and Lux.

She had the third with Chris Lopez and Lopez is also the father of her upcoming next child, which Kailyn has already announced will be a boy.

She's also announced on more than one occasion that Lopez will not play a role in the boy's life.

Lowry told everyone that she was pregnant with her fourth child back in February.

At the time, she posted a photo of herself with her three sons and the ultrasound photo. Lopez was nowhere to be seen, nor was he mentioned in a message that read:

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!

"I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy.

"This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way."

It's really no wonder why Lowry said this week that the ongoing pregnancy has been an emotional challenge.

She's dealt with a number of trolls giving her a hard time over getting knocked up by Lopez for a second time -- and, in April, a nude maternity photo of Lowry even leaked online.

“To say I am deeply saddened and humiliated, especially after the ill-advised posting of my previous maternity photo, is an understatement,” she wrote.

“I had no plans to release this photograph.”

Lowry is also stuck at home with her sons, due to the novel Coronavirus.

She's doing her best to stay sane and busy and helpful, but...

“Our schedule is a lot different than I thought it’d be,” Lowry wrote on May 5 of parenting during a pandemeic.

“Some days we get up on time and start school right away, sometimes we play outside first, then have school a little later.

"The truth is, maintaining a regular schedule has just been hard in this season and we really miss our teachers!”