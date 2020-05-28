Kailyn Lowry: Did She Just Accuse Chris Lopez of Tax Fraud?!

Do you remember a couple of years ago when Kailyn Lowry was pregnant with Lux and Chris Lopez refused to come around for anything?

It was a whole lot of drama. Like, a whole lot.

Chris never came to any of her doctor's appointments even though she repeatedly asked, he didn't show any interest, and Kail admitted he had another girlfriend.

But when you compare how things were to how they are now ...

It's almost enough to make her pregnancy with Lux look like a fairy tale.

In the time since Lux was born, they've done this weird on-again, off-again thing where sometimes she'd talk about maybe marrying him and other times write about how he was violent and abusive towards her.

She's mentioned several times that she might ask him for his sperm so she could have another child, but last fall, they conceived their second child during a good old-fashioned hook-up.

But right around the same time, Chris was arrested -- we're not exactly sure why, but we do know that Kailyn filed for an order of protection against him soon after.

And shortly after that, he was arrested again for violating the order.

Back in January, he was arrested yet again for violating the order of protection.

That time, it happened after the news of her pregnancy was leaked.

Despite all of that, it seemed like she was warming up to him earlier in the year, but something has happened since and it looks like they're back to hating each other.

And the latest example of that is this little tidbit she just shared on Twitter.

Last night, she was online, looking at supplies for the new baby, and she tweeted "The stroller I want is $900. Wtfffffff."

She clarified that it was a car seat and stroller set, and that while it looked like it would suit her needs, she didn't know if she could justify spending that much money.

"Have Chris buy it for you," someone suggested.

And what did our girl say to that?

"I should since he claimed Lux on taxes and for stimulus for him."

She also tagged Chris, so you know she's not playing around.

And when someone asked her how Chris even got Lux's social security number to claim him on his taxes, she said "I don't even know."

Just in case you're not familiar, there are two reasons why someone would claim their child on their taxes.

One, if the child lives with you for more than half of the year, then you can claim them.

Two, if the child doesn't live with you for more than half the year but the child's other parent agrees to let you claim them anyway, then you can do that, but you have to submit a special form for this.

If Kail doesn't even know how Chris got Lux's social security number, it sounds like she definitely didn't agree to this.

And she definitely has him the majority of the time ...

So did she just call him out for lying on his taxes?!

We really don't know how else to read this.

If she's making these kinds of statements and tagging him in them, then it seems pretty clear that she's very, very upset with him right now.

And if that's true ... then it'll be pretty darn interesting to see what happens next.