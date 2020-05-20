June Shannon Does Yoga, Urges Everyone to Social Distance

Mama June Shannon has made many bad decisions throughout her adult life.

She started dating Geno Doak... she got busted for cocaine possession... she stopped talking to her kids.

You know, just generally poor choices such as the ones described above.

However, the reality star does deserve credit for the occasional right call, especially when such a call is so rare for her to take.

To wit:

Earlier this week, Shannon shared a photo of herself doing yoga on the beach, writing "Namaste" as a caption while also standing over six feet away from her partner.

How very responsible of her, right?!?

The polarizing TV personality was randomly joined by musician Adam Barta for this beach workout, as Barta posted a similar photo on his Instagram and wrote along with it:

"Nothing but blue skies and namaste all the way @mamajune. Rocking my @kapowmeggings #yogapractice #mamajune #adambarta #namaste #namaste."

Across the nation, many states have started to lift shelter-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, which means a multitude of beaches from coast to coast have also started to reopen.

However, most still include strict restrictions -- and Shannon is a strong supporter of these restrictions.

Mama June took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a message about the importance of remaining as careful as possible while going out in public during this viral outbreak.

"I am here to tell y'all that with the United States starting to open up little by little," she told the camera.

"I want y'all to be safe and just know your surroundings and still practice social distancing. I know it's hard, but hey, let's do it together."

Previously, it's worth noting, Shannon had been accused of trying to profit off the pandemic by selling a new line of clothing to frightened and anxious consumers.

For Mama June Shannon, though, this was a rather tame offense.

In March 2019, June and Doak were arrested on drug possession charges at an Alabama gas station after an onlooker called to report a domestic incident between the couple.

Shannon allegedly had crack cocaine and had a pipe and needle on her and was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

In the time since their arrests, they've pled not guilty to felony drug possession and face jail time if convicted.

And they've also kept hanging out, with June very clearly choosing her violent boyfriend over her own kids.

Might this finally be changing, however?

Might June finally be seeing the numerous errors in her dangerous and selfish ways?

Dr. Ish Major, the Shannon family therapist, recently told The Sun that June is trying to "rebuild trust" with her loved ones, following years of estrangement.

Yes, June is living these days in Florida with Geno, while daughters Alana and Pumpkin and the rest of the family are in Georgia.

But the relatives interact on Skype and via other forms of communication and the doctor has told the aforementioned publication the following:

"They are rebuilding trust. This is what you said you are going to do, let’s see if you can do it. History says you won’t. If you do then we can take that next step.

"This is how you work your way back into the family and we can trust each other again."