Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich: It's Over!

For months, Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough have hinted at divorce, building up what we can only describe as "hype" for their looming split.

Now, it's really over.

On Friday, May 29, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich released a joint statement to People.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision," their statement begin.

Together, they have concluded that it is best if they proceed "to separate."

For months, we've seen that this could be on the horizon, but it was anyone's guess if they would actually split.

"We share an abundance of love and respect for one another," the joint statement goes on to affirm.

"And," they vow, they "will continue to lead with our hearts from that place."

"We kindly request your compassion," the statement asks, "and respect for our privacy moving forward."

This is an understandably delicate time for them both.

As we mentioned, the days of their marriage have appeared to be numbered for some time.

Back in April, Julianne herself admitted that they were struggling.

That post went up on April 17.

We're not accusing anyone of anything, but literally the day before, she had been spotted out on a walk with the outrageously handsome Ben Barnes.

Back in early January, after a series of posts and statements from both of them, fans knew that there were "problems" at play.

It had been hoped that they had, in the ensuing weeks and months, managed to iron out their issues.

After all, the key to addressing issues begins with talking about them, right?

And by March, sources were claiming that the pair were "fine."

In the first week of January, Brooks openly reflected about reevaluating his life and how he sees himself.

"I feel like a lot of my life has been ‘bound’ to certain identities," he acknowledged.

Brooks stated that many of these were identities "that have come through the sport I spent my life playing."

"Canadian, male, hockey player, disciplined, competitive, etc…,” he listed.

“And though I am all of those things," Brooks freely admitted, "they do not define me."

"And," he added, "I am not bound by them."

"In 2020 I look forward to releasing old identities," Brooks affirmed.

He continued: "and stepping into a new chapter in my life."

"I’m now not an athlete, I’m not playing hockey," Brooks discussed.

"So what does life look like now?" he asked. "There’s still a figuring-out process of a new identity for myself."

”Also with my wife, our relationship," Brooks wrote.

He explained: "It’s a new identity for our relationship as well."

He was certainly right about that.

That same first week of 2020 was also when Julianne was spotted going without her ring.

Sometimes, spouses go without rings, but only rarely -- and this is even rarer for public figures.

Two and a half years after tying the knot, their marriage appeared to be frayed at the edges.

Last September, Julianne came out as "not straight" publicly.

"I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this,” she shared

“There’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit," Julianne stated, "or that I’ve had shame or guilt about."

We wish them both the best as their personal journeys of self-discovery continue, if separately.