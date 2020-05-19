Jon Gosselin: My Other Six Kids Are Too Friggen Brainwashed to Talk to Me!

Even though Collin Gosselin is traumatized for life, Jon makes sure that he and Hannah stay in touch with their siblings.

They don't have to talk to Kate, of course. But Jon himself is not in touch with his other kids, no matter how much he would like to be.

This week, Jon Gosselin gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight in which he spoke about his family.

He still has tremendous love for the four sextuplets who do not live with him and with the twins, who are young adults.

But love is not the same thing as staying in touch.

"We’re not really communicating right now," the father of eight admits.

However, he has continuously encouraged his children to remain in touch with each other.

And even though the pandemic and the different living situations make things tricky, he wants them to retain their sibling bond.

"I’m not stopping them from coming together," Jon emphasizes.

But aside from mandating that Collin and Hannah keep in touch with the other six, he's not setting up "playdates" either.

Collin and Hannah live with Jon, who has custody of them both.

Their fellow sextuplets Alexis, Joel, Leah, and Aaden still live with Kate.

All six of the younger children are now 16 years old (feeling old yet?).

Mady and Cara are both 19 and, though college students, are currently living with Kate in light of the pandemic.

Jon works in IT support for a hospital -- a truly critical job at the best of times, and even more important during this global pandemic.

He has opened up in the past about how he knows that this may expose him to the virus, but that he takes precautions.

However, this is not his only skillset -- and we're not talking about his work as a DJ, either.

"I know a lot about court," Jon jokes, referring to his multiple court battles with Kate.

Speaking of Kate, Jon has of course moved on and is happily in a relationship with Colleen Conrad, with whom he lives.

Obviously, he remains tied to the mother of his children, even though they are of course not doing any custody dropoffs.

Thinking back to the relationship that he once had with Kate, Jon admits that it is truly bziarre to contrast those memories with the present.

"It's like that person doesn't exist anymore," he expresses.

Collin and Hannah are high school students and teenagers, looking forward to more normal teenage milestones.

Growing up on reality television can change your life, but in many ways, it tends to be for the worst in every way except financially.

Jon fought hard to end the filming of any of the minor children.

Kate apparently defied the court and is now under investigation for breaking child labor laws.

Collin and Hannah also have to recover from growing up in Kate's toxic household.

Jon only got them back a couple of years ago, and it was not easy.

Collin, in addition to having been the target of Kate's wrath more than once, was also shipped off to an institutional facility, cut off from everyone.

It seems likely that each of the Gosselin children will spend many years recovering from their childhoods. We wish them well.