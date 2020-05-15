Joe Exotic: My People Are Gonna Storm the White House and Demand a Presidential Pardon!

We learned this week that there's a lot more Tiger King on the way.

In addition to a scripted drama series starring Nicolas Cage, the Netflix docu-drama has inspired a sequel created by the same filmmakers.

And fortunately, the king himself, Joe Exotic, is providing plenty of material these days.

Exotic is currently in prison on animal cruelty and murder for hire charges.

The former zoo owner -- whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- was convicted in 2017 of hiring a hitman to murder Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist-turned-meme star.

Needless to say, Joe's not too keen on spending the next couple decades behind bars, so he's reached to fellow flamboyant reality star for assistance.

Yes, Exotic is requesting a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

And of course, Joe's not the type to launch a simple letter-writing campaign.

No, he plans to go big in his efforts to capture the president's attention, sending his legal team and a group of supporters on a road trip from Texas to D.C. in a bus emblazoned with his unforgettable face and slogans like "Free Joe Exotic!"

Led by private investigator Eric Love, the team is set to descend on the White House this weekend, where they'll ... make a lot of noise and hope Trump decides to spring their friend?

We're not really clear on phase two of the plan.

In addition to pleading fo a pardon, Exotic is also moving forward with a malicious prosecution lawsuit against several people who were involved in his trial.

"This lawsuit has been filed in the name of Justice, The Trump Administration must be made aware of the Overreach, perjury, abuse of power and failure to uphold the Oath of their position which is truth and Justice for all," reads a statement from Joe that was recently posted on Love's Facebook page.

"The Agencies and its counter parts have abused the system for a private agenda. The Director Dan Ashe used his Government position to create an illegal monopoly with the AZA and shut down hard working American businesses for self gain," the post continues.

"I have been illegally charged with these crimes and the Trump administration, the United States Department of Interior along with the Federal Wildlife service must be held accountable for what they have done to me, my parents and my family, along with my animals. Thank you and please share."

Probably not a good idea to threaten the guy you're asking for a pardon, but Joe has never really been the type to think things through.

Anyway, we might all have an image in our minds of the man tumbling around with a tiger cub.

But clearly, when it comes to securing his freedom and seeking revenge on those who locked him up, Joe Exotic is not playing around.