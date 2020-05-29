Jinger Duggar: Did She Defy Her Parents By Hiring a Nanny?!

As you've likely heard by now, Jinger Duggar is pregnant with her second child.

Pregnancies are always a big deal in Duggar Land, but the fact that Jinger is expecting is especially big news for two reasons:

1. Jinger's first child, daughter Felicity, is almost two years old, and it's uncommon for Duggar women to wait so long between births.

(Obviously, that's insane, but it's the kind of insanity we've come to expect from these people.)

2. As her critics are always quick to remind her, Jinger lives a more "modern" lifestyle than her mother or sisters.

In addition to the fact that she lives in LA instead of Springdale, Arkansas, Jinger enjoys freedoms and privileges that her mother and some of her sisters can only dream of.

The most obvious is that Jinger is allowed to wear pants, but there are other perks to having a husband who's not an overbearing psycho, as well.

For instance, London tabloid The Sun reported this week that Jinger and Jeremy have employed the services of a nanny.

Now, if you're thinking it's a little strange that such a compelling Duggar rumor left LA, made its way across the country, and skipped over the pond just to be buried by The Sun several paragraphs into an unrelated story about Jinger's fondness for Michelle Obama -- well, you're absolutely right.

To back this claim, the outlet even included a photo of the woman who they claim is Jinger's nanny.

Not surprisingly, fans remain unconvinced.

The piece prompted a predictably amusing conversation on the always-entertaining r/DuggarSnark subreddit

“Perhaps we’ve found the one nice thing to say about Jeremy. He does hire a nanny so a stay-at-home mom can have a break and isn’t making his daughters sister moms,” wrote one redditor.

“Maybe [Felicity] likes her better than the people who take pictures of her all day,” another opined.

"Hopefully this will mean Felicity won't be a sister mom," a third wrote, referring to the common Duggar practice of having older kids raise their younger siblings.

However, others were quick to point out that The Sun's story seems unlikely.

“This could be just a family friend or relative with them on an outing for all we know,” one person pointed out.

"It’s a family friend. Her father is a pastor," another wrote.

"Jeremy and Jinger met them on their way back from their honeymoon. I doubt she is their nanny. They are very close."

We haven't been able to corroborate that story, but it sounds more likely than Jinger and Jeremy hiring a nanny.

After all, he's in divinity school, she's a stay-at-home mom, and Jim Bob keeps all his kids' money from Counting On.

That doesn't leave a whole lot of cash for hiring a nanny!