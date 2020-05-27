Jill Duggar: Violating Her Family's Dress Code to Get a Rise Out of Jim Bob?!

At this point, the feud between Jim Bob Duggar and Derick Dillard has been going on for so long that it's almost impossible to imagine the two men ever reaching a peaceful resolution.

And the conflict may have had permanently damaging effects on some of Jim Bob's other relationships, most notably the one with his daughter and Derick's wife, Jill Duggar.

There was a time when Jill seemed to feel that she was unfairly caught in the middle.

These days, however, Mrs. Dillard has been making no secret of the fact that she is siding with her husband in every way -- even if doing so will require her to cut ties with Jim Bob for good.

There have been rumors that the Duggar daughters are united in rebellion against Jim Bob, but it seems as though it's only Jill and Jinger who are at odds with their dad.

And as usual, the rebels are defying their overbearing father in exceedingly subtle ways:

That's a photo that Jill posted on social media earlier this week.

"Because @twizzlers are better when enjoyed together!" she captioned the pic.

The Twizzlers might have been the focus of Jill's caption, but as far as fans were concerned, her bare shoulders were the focus of the photo.

The Duggar dress code is one of the family's most bizarre and best-known practices, and here Jill is, brazenly flouting it in a top that would not receive the Jim Bob seal of approval.

"She went from wearing a short-sleeved t-shirt under that romper to wearing this sports bra or tank top. Love it!" one fan remarked, as reported by The Sun.

"JB must be s--tting himself. Of course, there's nothing wrong with wearing a short-sleeved t-shirt underneath like she was wearing, that's something I'd wear but seeing this on a Duggar is amazing," the commenter continued.

"She's being genuine and authentic, which is shade to her fake ass family, and her money won't go to support a cult."

"Jingle and Dingle would have way more interesting content if they just relaxed a bit with the desperation and acted their genuine selves," another commenter echoed.

"I bet her boys are happier too now. Kids pick up on their parents' emotions from a very young age. They've probably never seen her like this before."

A third commenter used the Duggars' own language of female subservience against them:

"Jill doesn't need to be a 'helpmeet' to her husband or try to please her family," the person wrote.

"They're all grown ass adults and capable of taking care of themselves. Her kids are the ones that really need her."

A fourth commenter praised Jill for offering a breath of fresh air amid all the carefully-choreographed Duggar content:

"At least she's posting whatever the hell she wants rather than hiring a PR team to make posts for her to seem more likable (read: make it easier to grift)," they wrote.

Clearly, Jill is riding quite a wave here.

Sporting bare shoulders in an Instagram pic may not seem like a very big deal, but she knew her fans would pick up on the message.

Her husband's feud has obviously freed Jill from her oppressive relationship with her father.

There's no telling what the future holds for the Dillard family, but it seems clear that they're planning to live a lifestyle that's far more liberated and modern lifestyle than the one Jim Bob had in mind for them.