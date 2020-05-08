Jersey Shore: So ... Did JWoww and Pauly D Smush or No?

Did it really happen on Thursday night?!?

After weeks of build-up, speculation and hype, did JWoww and Pauly D really take their relationship to the next level?

Which is to say: Did these Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stalwarts finally smush?

Following her break-up from Zack Carpinello -- after all that Angelina/Las Vegas drama -- JWoww was single on the latest installment of this MTV reality show -- and so ready to mingle.

While the entire clique celebrated Pivarnick's bachelorette weekend in New Orleans, long-simmering feelings between Jenni and Pauly resurfaced ... big time.

As the group of friends went out on the town, Angelina said the co-stars were "flirting," and Snooki felt they were "vibing" -- and The Situation agreed, saying he was getting "Season 1 vibes" from the duo.

In other words, a trip to Pound Town was inevitable, right?

When the party moved to a strip club, Pauly started asking how much Jenni charged for a lap dance.

"I would pay infinity for that lap dance ... I'll give you my routing number," he quipped.

"If we're gonna cheat, we're gonna make it worth it," Pauly also said to Jenni, as she emphasized that she was actually single.

Every single one of their colleagues - literally, every single one -- wanted to see them hook up, yet it was Deena who put it best:

"I would love to see Pauly and Jenni do sex."

After an evening of drinking and dancing, everyone went back to the hotel... except for Jenni and Snooki, who was totally passed out.

In a group confessional, Deena kept winning by stating very simply of Pauly: "He wants to f-ck Jenni," to which the DJ responded:

"I do! Don't tell her."

From there, Pauly joined Jenni in bed, telling her how amazing she looked.

He also smelled his crush as they cuddled up with each other. (Snooki, naturally, was half-asleep and half-mumbling in the next bed over.)

As Jenni said she loved Pauly too much to hook up, he shot back:

"I would put it right in, though. I would take it out, put it back in, take it out and put it back in. This is the best day of my life. I'd put it right in, but I have too much respect for her."

Yup, folks, he really said all this.

Everyone else, of course, was right outside the door during this exchange, chanting "F-CK HER! F-CK HER!"

Alas, it didn't happen.

"I would never disrespect you. I would never make you do anything that would jeopardize anything," Pauly told JWoww, prior to leaving the room.

While there was some snuggling and cheek-kissing, nothing else went down. Or, perhaps we should say more accurately, no one went down.

"When I get that green light, I'm going to f--k the shit out of you," Pauly hilariously added as he walked out.

Why didn't any porking take place?

Jenni told Angelina that Pauly previously turned her down after her divorce from Roger Mathews and she decided at that time she never wanted to try again.

Nor did she wanna ruin their friendship.

"I feel like, there actually would have to be substance there before I sleep with him," she explained. "This isn't 10 years ago."

Pauly, though? He told Angelina he would have been DTF.

"I wanted to, but I didn't know if I was supposed to cross that line or not," he said, adding he also concerned she wasn't totally done with Carpinello:

"If I got the green light that she was done with dude, yes. In my eyes, she's not done with dude."

The episode concluded with Jenni simply saying they'll "wait and see" what happens next, realizing both of them would be going solo to Angelina's wedding.