Jerry Stiller: Mourned, Remembered by Famous Seinfeld Stars

As previously reported, the entertainment industry was dealt a very sad blow over the weeknd.

Long-time actor Jerry Stiller died at the age of 92, a tragic development confirmed by his famous son, Ben.

"I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Tweeted the actor/writer/director, adding:

"He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years.

"He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Best known for his memorable and hilarious roles as George Costanza's father on Seinfeld and Leah Remini's father on The King of Queens, Stiller also enjoyed an impressive career that spanned the big screen, Broadway and the comedy scenes with his wife of over 60 years, Anne Meara.

As a result, it didn't take long for tributes to Stiller to start pourring in from across Hollywood.

Most notably, Seinfeld actors Jerry Seinfeld and Jason Alexander remembered their former colleague on social media.

We'll start with Alexander's Tweet, considering he portrayed Stiller's son on the aforementioned iconic sitcom.

"He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside," Alexander captioned the above picture of himself and Stiller, adding:

"He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend... Yeah, I adored this man."

Seinfeld, meanwhile, shared a picture of himself holding Stiller and wife Anne Meara's 1967 comedy album "The Last Two People in the World."

The comedian didn't even include any words with it, simply posting this snapshot as his tribute to Stiiller:

Remini, who played Stiller's daughter on the CBS series The King of Queens, posted a picture of herself on set with the actor on Instagram, sending her "thoughts and prayers" to Ben and his older sister, Amy.

Wrote the actress:

I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather.

I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together.

I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family...

You will be so very missed Jerry.

Other celebrities also used social media to pay their respects to Jerry Stiller.

Lin-Manuel Miranda: "Sending you love, Ben. What a giant. So grateful for him, and Anne, and you."

Hank Azaria: "He was a lovely man - always so kind to me. Condolences Ben."

Cary Elwes: "He was one of a kind. So grateful for all the joy he brought into my life. Our sincere condolences, to you and your family."

Peter Gallagher, meanwhile, sent "love and condolences" to the Stiller family on Twitter, writing:

"Every (Broadway) show I ever did, your folks would come back to say hello and it didn't matter if the show was a hit or a flop..the light and love they brought was always the highlight of the day.

"Thanks for sharing them with us. Godspeed."

Actor/comedian Seth Rogen recalled that Stiller "made me laugh till I cried on many many occasions."

May Jerry Stiller rest in peace.