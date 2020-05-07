Janelle Brown Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Leaves Sister Wives Reeling

Janelle Brown has a scary story to share, friends.

And shockingly, it doesn't even have anything to do with Kody.

(To be clear, we're sure there are plenty of horror stories there, it's just that he doesn't make an appearance in this tale today.)

So if you've watched the show at all, you know that Janelle has always had some moles on her face.

And if you've watched recently, you may have noticed that one of those moles has gotten a lot, lot bigger.

Here's the most recent image of it so you can see what we're talking about:

That's from a live video she did on Facebook a few weeks ago -- see that place above her lip?

It's gotten a lot bigger within the past year or so, and a couple of years ago it wasn't even there at all.

For a while, fans have been pretty concerned about it, since it doesn't appear to be normal.

And it turns out, it's not.

Janelle made a post on Facebook this week, announcing "I've made a grown-up foray into the world of skin cancer."

Yep -- it was cancerous.

She said that she wanted to make a post about it "because I was surprised how common basal cell carcinoma was," and also "for the fact that for a year I assumed mine was just a scar."

"It came in the one spot my cold sores have occurred for decades," she explained.

"I was never thinking to have it checked. I'm so careful about sunscreen, because I'm so fair, it never occurred to me that it may be skin cancer."

She said that "Eventually after trying practically all the scar creams on the markets and some herbal preparations, and still seeing no change, I made an appointment with my dermatologist."

"I made it one day before everything was closed down and of course the appointment was cancelled."

Thankfully, her dermatologist becan doing online appointments a couple of weeks ago, and she was able to get things checked out that way.

"I had it biopsied a week later and removed yesterday," she revealed.

"I was worried because I'm a big baby when it comes to pain but it was so slick. So little discomfort considering that they had to take a dime size lesion off my upper lip."

Scarring will be "very very minimal," which is good, but she did say that it'll be a few weeks until she's all healed up.

But it's not necessarily an "all's well that ends well" situation -- she did say that she's "bummed I waited so long to see a doctor."

"This skin cancer does not spread, usually," another plus, "but it's been a wake up call to me to really watch my skin."

She repeated that she thought she'd been fine with "lots of sunscreen, keeping a good coverup on at the pool or beach, wearing hats, etc."

But now, "I'll be playing it so careful and seeing the doctor right away if there is a next time, because some skin cancers are not so forgiving."

It sounds like Janelle was doing so many things right -- always wearing sunscreen, and she's obviously not someone who tans.

Even on the show we've always seen her be careful of the sun.

Hopefully nothing else like this will happen for her, but even if it does, it sounds like she's a lot more educated and aware about it all now.

Good luck, Janelle!