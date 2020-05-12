Jana Duggar Ends Social Media Hiatus to Take Sides In Ongoing Family Feud

When Jana Duggar joined Instagram last year, the move took many fans by surprise.

You see, according to the strict Duggar courtship rules, social media is reserved for those who have already entered serious romantic relationships.

Jana, of course, is still single, and she doesn't seem to be planning to settle down anytime soon.

In fact, many believe that Jim Bob and Michelle's decision to make an exception to their social media rule is a concession to the fact that Jana might never marry.

Whatever the case, the eldest of the Duggar daughters has developed a seriously strained relationship with Instagram.

She's been open about the fact that she feels fans frequently overstep their bounds by inquiring as to why she's still single and urging her to get married.

Possibly as a result of this ongoing conflict, Jana regularly takes long breaks from the site.

Recently, she took one of her longest hiatuses to date.

Before Sunday, Jana had posted on Instagram only twice in the past month, the most recent being an Earth Day post on April 23.

For obvious reasons, fans arrived at the conclusion that Jana is not terribly keen on offering updates on her personal life these days.

As Jana began to approach three weeks since her last post -- at a time when most people are posting more than ever -- fans began to wonder if she had decided to leave Instagram for good.

But on Sunday, she posted several photos of Michelle, along with the following ode in honor of Mother's Day:

"Mom, If I were to think of one word to describe you, the first word that comes to mind is 'selfless.'

"You are always giving of your time, energy and resources to bless others. I honestly don’t know how you do all that you do! You can run on little sleep for days on end just to make sure your family is taken care of."

From there, Jana lists a plethora of dilemmas and explains the ways in which Michelle has helped her children through each type of scenario:

"If we’ve made a mess of something, you’re there to help us restart and get back on track.

"If we’re downhearted or discouraged, you’re a shoulder to cry on and you know the words to speak that will bring hope to our hearts.

"If we can’t figure something out, you’re there to tell us we can do it and encourage us to persevere.

"If we’re searching for guidance or direction in any area of life, you point us to wisdom from the Word of God.

"If we have messed up and failed miserably, even broken your heart, you are always there for us, forgiving us before we even ask, and forever loving us unconditionally.

"Mom, you truly are a picture of Jesus! You are a Proverbs 31 woman! Thank you for being my best friend!"

The Bible passage mentioned by Jana lists some of the traits of an ideal wife and mother.

It also references wine repeatedly, which is somewhat interesting in that Duggars are devout teetotalers.

But the main reason this post has captured so much attention is that it seems to be Jana's way of taking sides in the ongoing Duggar family feud.

As you're probably aware, Derick Dillard and Jim Bob Duggar have been at each other's throats for several months now.

The feud has intensified in recent weeks thanks to rumors that Jim Bob is preparing for a court battle with Derick.

The situation has deteriorated to the point that sides are being chosen, with Jinger Duggar reportedly supporting her sister.

Multiple Duggar daughters are now in open rebellion against Jim Bob, and some fans believe Jana's unexpected return to social media is her way of expressing support for her parents.

Some have even gone so far as to suggest the lines about failing miserably and making a mess of a situation are directed at Jill and Derick.

That might be a bit of a stretch.

But whatever the case, it seems that Jana will not be joining her more rebellious sisters in going up against Jim Bob anytime soon.