Jackson Roloff Turns 3 Years Old: Join the Celebration!

We could all use a bit of good news these days, right?

A reason to feel hopeful? Positive? Just... happy for a change?

Yup. That's what we thought.

And that's why we're also here to announce the following:

Jackson Roloff is now three years old!

The first-born child of Tori and Zach Roloff was born in May 2017 and just became a big brother a few months ago when young Lilah entered the universe.

According to his famous parents, Jackson isn't merely a big brother, either. He's the BEST big brother, which really comes as no surprise to this website.

"Jackson I can’t believe you’re 3!! These have been the best 3 years of my life," wrote Tori as a birthday tribute, continuing to address her son as follows:

"You are such a light and bring so much laughter into our world. Jackson I love your attention to detail and your silly moods. You are seriously the best big brother and watching you with Lilah Ray brings me so much joy.

"I love your cuddles in the morning (even if they are at 530am these days) and your kisses goodnight.

Concluded the Little People, Big World star and mother of two:

I thank God every day that he chose me to be your Mama. I can’t wait to continue to watch you grow and support you in every way. Happy Birthday Day, Bud!

How perfect and how sweet, right?

Not to be outdone, however, proud father Zach Roloff also had something to say on Instagram.

Wrote the veteran TLC personality:

Happy Birthday to Jackson! He’s the big 3 today. May is a wild month for us but capping the birthday celebrations with this kid’s is the best way to end.

He’s been something special.

This really does seem to be the case.

Just like his dad, of course, Jackson is a dwarf. He has achondroplasia.

Said Zach about two weeks after becoming a father, discussing this condition with People Magazine:

“I grew up with the name-calling,” the 27-year old said back, adding:

"I look at my childhood and being a boy on the farm, it was a little tough because boys are very alpha-doggy and follow the pack.

"I was always chasing the back and way behind the pack. It was tough."

Thankfully, Jackson has been happy and healthy thus far -- but Zach knows other types of challenges await.

"You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” explained Roloff.

"But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it."

Concluded Zach in this interview:

“Whatever he wants to do, we’re going to find a way to help him do it. That’s our job in life now.”

Zach, meanwhile, celebrated his own birthday just two days ago.

This is what Tori wrote about the occasion:

You are without a doubt the most thoughtful and selfless person I know.

You are such a great leader and I am so thankful for your love for me and our kids.

Watching you become a dad has been the greatest gift in my life. You are handsome and funny and I thank God every day that I get to do life with you.