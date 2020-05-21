Hannah Brown: REFUSING to Talk With Rachel Lindsay About N-Word Scandal?

Well, if you're a citizen of Bachelor Nation, then you've certainly heard the news by now.

Hannah Brown said the N-word this week while rapping along to DaBaby's "Rockstar" on Instagram Live.

Not surprisingly, Hannah received a "WTF is wrong with you?" response online, which led her to issue an apology:

"I owe you all a major apology," she wrote in a statement she posted.

"There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."

A lot of people were unimpressed by Hannah's apology, including former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.

Now, a Bachelor fan page is reporting that Rachel had hoped to discuss the matter with Hannah live on Instagram.

And for reasons that remain mysterious, Brown allegedly turned her down.

“Very disappointing that Hannah backed out from an opportunity to educate herself and others on a public platform," the page's moderator wrote.

"I hope she rethinks that decision.”

Rachel later confirmed that account in an Instagram Live session in which she expressed her frustration with Hannah's handling of the situation, saying:

"I never wanted to speak on this, I never wanted to say anything, I'm honestly tired of feeling like I have to speak because other people won't [...] I'm personally offended by what was done... to start from the beginning, last night when everything popped off.

"I didn't see it but I woke up to a bunch of messages today, basically telling me what happened, so I tried to do something a little different. I thought instead of me dragging her [Hannah Brown], which is what people wanted me to do, and I'm not necessarily in the business of doing that.

"I thought, let me just pull out a verse from the Bible."

Rachel went on to explain that the Bible inspired her to reach out to Hannah directly:

"The Bible says in Matthew 18:15 that when you feel offended, you should go to that person and let them know that they offended you. So I did that, I thought, you know what, let me just speak to the person directly and let them know how I'm feeling," she explained.

"It's not an opportunity to call someone out, it's not necessarily an opportunity to drag them, it's an opportunity to maybe educate them, to speak to them how you were personally upset about it," Lindsay continued.

"So that's exactly what I did, never with the intention to come do an Instagram Live, I thought, 'let me challenge this person to use their platform' because last night it was used in a different way so let me challenge them to use it in a better way."

But it seems Hannah either didn't reply, or she turned Rachel down:

"Maybe it was a mistake, maybe they didn't realize the intention behind it," Lindsay said. "So, let me give them opportunity to now use their platform to correct that mistake. I am personally hurt and offended that I gave someone the opportunity to do that and it wasn't done," she added.

"Now, I understand that an apology was made but when I know what could have been done, when I know what I challenged someone to do... they refused to do it, or they did not do it. I should put it that way, they did not do it."

From there, Rachel added her name to the list of those who are unimpressed by Hannah's apology:

"You know, it's easy to make a statement," she went on, referring to Brown's apology.

"It's easy to hide behind words but when you're bold enough to say the N-word on camera, on your platform," Rachel added.

"Let me just say, when you're bold enough to say the word on your platform, then you need to be bold enough to use your face on camera and apologize the same way you said the word."

Sounds like Hannah has a long way to go in order to make things right.