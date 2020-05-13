Hannah Ann Sluss: Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Are a Serious Couple ... And It's a Little Weird!

We've known for a couple months now that Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are dating.

But it's only in recent weeks that Weber and Flanagan have stopped hiding their relationship and started flaunting it.

Peter and Kelley made it official earlier this month, and his family was quick to endorse the relationship.

According to Peter's controversial mom, Barbara Weber, Peter and Kelley are in love, and they were meant to be from the very beginning.

“Happiness is finding your copilot,” Peter's dad recently commented on a photo of the couple.

“Love is in the air,” his wife replied.

Needless to say, this family never tires of pilot humor,

Obviously, the situation is a little weird for Peter's ex-fiance, Hannah Ann Sluss, who had the Webers' seal of approval just a few months ago.

But to her credit, it seems that Hannah is taking the situation in stride.

That's not to say, of course, that she isn't a little weirded out by it.

On Tuesday, Peter and Kelley reminded everyone that they're boning by posting pics of their recent walk in woods.

"I know I'm a handful," Flanagan captioned the pics.

"Good thing you have two hands."

"Love you guys," Barbara promptly commented -- because of course she did.

Barb's pro-Kelley reaction was obviously expected.

But some fans were shocked to see that Hannah Ann had "liked" the pics, as well.

The tacit approval from Peter's jilted ex comes just weeks after she described herself as "blindsided" by the news of his new relationship.

"I was completely blindsided by a lot, if it has been going on all along that would be very sneaky," Hannah said during a recent interview on Nick Viall's podcast.

"Maybe it will work out for them and he will be decisive about her."

Later in the interview, Hannah said that after her initial shock subsided, she realized it all makes sense.

After all, Peter seems to hate being single, but at that same time, it appears that he's never been one to remain in one relationship for very long.

"Honestly, when I saw it, I wasn't really surprised, because that's been the pattern, everything going in all directions," Sluss added.

Hannah Ann's blasé attitude about her ex's new relationship might have to do with the rumors that she's dating Mason Rudolph, quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sluss has stated that she and the mystery man in her life -- who fans believe to be Rudolph -- are "taking it slow."

But she also stated that her new boyfriend is a major "upgrade" over Weber.

So she might be fine with Peter's decision to move on -- but Hannah's still not above throwing a little well-deserved shade here and there.