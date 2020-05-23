Hana Kimura, Netflix Reality Star, Dead at 22

Hana Kimura, a professional wrestler and the star of the Netflix reality show Terrace House, passed away very suddenly on Saturday, May 23, Stardom Wrestling has confirmed.

She was 22 years old.

“We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” the wrestling company tweeted on Saturday, adding:

“Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time.”

A statement on the wrestling company’s website also read as follows:

“Our company player Hana Kimura passed away today on May 23. We apologize for the sudden concern and sorrow for our fans and all concerned.

"Regarding the details, there are some parts that we have not yet grasped, so we will continue to cooperate with the investigation between the parties concerned.”

A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Fans, however, grew concerned about Kimura after the athlete — who appeared on season 5 of the aforementioned Japanese reality series — shared cryptic messages via Twitter before her death.

“I love you, have a long, happy life. I’m sorry,” Kimura wrote alongside her final Instagram post, which was hared on Friday, May 22.

According to the Washington Post, Kimura had also recently posted numerous troubling tweets, al which have since been taken down.

“Nearly 100 frank opinions every day," she also wrote this week.

"I couldn’t deny that I was hurt. I’m dead. Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I’m weak, I’m sorry.

"I don’t want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved.

"Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye."

Kimura’s death was mourned by many in the professional wrestling community.

“I don’t even know what to say or feel. Numb. I can’t express it. RIP Hana Kimura,” wrote U.K. wrestler Jamie Hayer, who has been competing in Japan since 2018.

“Such a wonderful human being. The gaijin helper. All the potential. A beautiful soul. Kind.

"I just can’t even put in to f—ing words how upsetting this is. I hope you found peace.”

Kimura was the daughter of former pro wrestler Kyoko Kimura; she made her own professional wrestling debut in 2016 for Wrestle-1.

Later that year, she won her first title at the JWP Junior Championship.

The Japan native left Wrestle-1 in 2019 and began wrestling at Stardom as part of the Tokyo Cyber Squad.

Kimurajoined the cast of Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 in September 2019.

The Netflix reality program follows a group of men and women as they live together in a house and face the struggles of everyday life.

May Hana Kimura rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).