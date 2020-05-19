Gregory Tyree Boyce, Twilight Saga Actor, Dead at 30

Gregory Tyree Boyce, an actor best known for portraying Tyler Crowley in first Twilight Saga film, was found dead in Las Vegas on May 13.

He was 30 years old.

According to Las Vegas Medical Examiners, both Boyce and girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were discovered in their condominium on the aforementioned date, with their causes of death still pending.

"Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them," a E! News source says.

TMZ, meanwhile, reports that an unknown white powdery substance was allegedly also found at the scene.

The actor only had Twilight and a short film titled "Apocalypse" to his name -- but Boyce's role in the former movie was not small.

He played a character who vied for the heart of Kristen Stewart's Bella and he memorably almost hit the heroine with his van in one scene.

In December, Boyce celebrated his 30th birthday, commemorating the occasion with an Instagram post reflecting on his life that read as follows:

"At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones.

"What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!!"

His mother also paid tribute to his son via an emotional Instagram message:

My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef....oh man. He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings.

He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc.

He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave...those were my favorite. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good. I can say that my son was my favorite chef.

He was on to something great and that was his passion.

As for his girlfriend Natalie, E! News shares they'd been dating for "a little over a year."

She was 27 years old.

The actor also leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter; Adepoju, who is originally from Los Angeles, is survived by her young son, Egypt.

A GoFundMe for Adepoju is asking for a donation to assist in funeral services for the Las Vegas resident.

In a statement shared to this GoFundMe page, her family described Adepoju as being a "loving daughter, niece, sister, cousin, and friend."

"Natalie had so much life to live [and] we are saddened that her life was cut short," this message continues.

"Natalie leaves behind her one and only baby boy Egypt, her father, two brothers and one sister, and a host of family and friends who love her dearly."

In conclusion, Boyce's family has released the following statement:

We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss. He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death. The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person.

He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first.

The family would like to ask for our privacy as we mourn our losses and thank you for your well wishes.