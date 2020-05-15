Farrah Abraham Uses Dead Baby Daddy For Attention: I Don't Care What Anyone Says! I'm a WIDOW!

Instagram is populated by some of the most vain, attention-hungry people on the planet.

So the fact that Farrrah might be the thirstiest person on the site really speaks volumes.

Usually, when she's feeling neglected, Farrah just posts a topless pic and waits for the likes and comments to roll in.

Recently, however, she's been experiencing a new level of desperation.

These days, she wants more than just your attention.

She also wants your sympathy and your undying respect for her mothering ability.

So more and more often, Farrah has been dragging her daughter into this mess and using Sophia to get likes.

(See, for example the photo collage of Farrah and Sophia out on the town wearing masks in the early days of the coronavirus lockdown.)

Fans weren't happy with the situation, and they're even more upset now, as it appears that Farrah has decided to start exploiting her dead baby, as well!

As you may recall, Sophia's father, Derek Underwood, was tragically killed in a car accident before his daughter was born.

Derek and Farrah were never married, and they were broken up at the time of his death, but for some reason, Abraham is now calling herself a widow.

"As I’ve not been sleeping, crying, and remembering all of my therapy, trauma therapy I will say because of Mother's Day here I wish no other woman to be a widow, a woman who has to hold it all together even when the world is against her," Abraham wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

"It always feels like things may get easier then we miss our special person on trips, or not able to visit their grave due to Covid 19 or amazing times you wish they could be there with or just talk," she continued.

"Being a widowed mom, and only parent could be easier but so many things effect courageous moms in our life journey, our children’s and our amazing family members who are so compassionate while feeling hurt themselves."

Farrah has brought Sophia to Derek's grave on a number of occasions but many fans find it strange that her ex is suddenly on her mind so much, more than a decade after his death.

Abraham went on to say that she's "blessed to have God in my life and my families and what brought Derek and I together and Sophia letting that be her focus rather then anything else."

She concluded:

"In loving memory & Happy Mother’s Day to all the strong widowed and single moms, mercy, grace & abundance.

"Thanks to our child - Sophia being so understanding and loving. We're hard enough on our selves and I'm blessed to have my daughter, my constant, my wisdom."

Touching stuff, but as many fans were quick to point out, Farrah is not a widow.

"Girl please. You hated Derek. You guys weren't even together. Who are you trying to kid? Stop using his death for attention. Gets old!" one follower wrote.

"You have to be married to be a widow. You are not a widow," another added.

"Not to be rude... but you aren't a widow... you just lost the father to your child," a third chimed in.

It may seem like Farrah's followers are quibbling over semantics, but the fact is, calling yourself a widow is a pretty big deal.

And as much as she'd like to claim otherwise, Farrah is not one.

Here's hoping she doesn't pull an Anna Nicole Smith and marry some 98-year-old rich dude just to join the club.