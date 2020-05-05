Elon Musk and Grimes Welcome First Child Together!

Most people politely ignored Elon Musk's relationship with Grimes for as long as they could. Grimes' pregnancy changed all of that.

This week, Grimes gave birth, but Elon has announced a peculiar name for the couple's first child together.

Elon Musk, 48, and Grimes, 32, have, as a couple, always had a weird vibe.

Given their age gap and attitudes, they seem like a couple who would wear cat ears to Wal-Mart, go home, get high, and watch Anime.

Except that Elon is a billionaire with a bizarre cult-like internet following of people who think that he's a genius, and Grimes is a pop star.

Now, the two have become parents.

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Elon Musk revealed that he and Grimes had welcomed a healthy baby into the world.

Grimes gave birth on Monday, the day before, which Elon had previously revealed to be the due date.

On Monday afternoon, he told fans that the birth was "a few hours away."

Then, hours later, he updated with "Mom & Baby all good."

Obviously, Elon's fans and, honestly, even the rest of us were happy with the news.

(Not liking a guy's followers on social media is different from wishing ill upon his girlfriend, and honestly Grimes' "Oblivion" slaps)

But they quickly asked for the baby's name.

On Tuesday, the entrepreneur tweeted that he had named his child "X Æ A-12 Musk."

We'll try to unpack that nonsensical tweet in a moment.

One courageous follower brushed past the farcical reply to ask about the baby's sex.

"Boy or girl, Elon?" the tweet wishes to know.

The billionaire investor eplies: "Boy."

We promised to delve into the name a bit.

Honestly, I had resolved to merely roll my eyes and wait for him to give a real answer.

But some of his more devoted fans put his reply under a magnifying glass, figuring out that it was a set of clues to descipher.

That sounds like the pointlessly convoluted nonsense that a true modern day Thomas Edison might get up to.

The thoughts that these fans had make sense.

If they're right, Elon and Grimes have named this child Xavier Ash Archangel.

Well, we have definitly heard worse celebrity names.

While the world waits for confirmation of the name, we can all brace ourselves for diehard Musk fans to get his initial answer tattooed on their bodies.

We have admittely been a little hard on Elon here.

(To be honest, there are some really likeable and even relatable things about the guy)

Part of that may be because, just days before his son's birth, Elon tanked his own company's stock value by billions.

He did that by tweeting that the stock price was a little high in his estimation. The results were financially catastrophic.

Elon lost billions in stock values. Investors lost thousands. And Elon tweeted that Grimes was mad at him.

This is no the first time that his impulsive tweeting has gotten him into trouble. Many fear that it will not be the last.

Still, congratulations are in order for Elon and for Grimes.

This is Elon's sixth child (he has five sons from a previous marriage), and Grimes' first child.