Duggar Family Celebrates Son Jackson, Shares Rare Photo of Teenager

Jackson Duggar turned 16 years old over this past holiday weekend, earning recognition from his parents in the process and one pressing question from followers of this family:

WHO IS JACKSON DUGGAR?!?

We mostly kid, but Jackson is not exactly one of the best known Duggar children.

He was born on May 23, 2004 and is the fifteenth child -- and tenth son -- of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar.

Jackson's birth was also noteworthy because he was the first Duggar kid to have his birth aired on television, via the Discovery Health Channel special 14 Children and Pregnant Again.

Like his siblings, Jackson has been home-schooled his entire life.

Wrote the young man's parents on the official Duggar Family Instagram page this week:

Jackson! It’s hard to believe you are 16 years old today! I know how excited you have been about getting your drivers license this year!

You are becoming a very (tall!) mature young man and we are thrilled to celebrate these milestones with you!

Because he isn't married and doesn't have kids and is simply referred to so infrequently, fans don't know very much about Jackson.

But his parents are here to help with that, as they continued in their birthday tribute:

You are one of the best story/joke tellers I’ve ever heard and you certainly keep us laughing! I love hearing you whistle and sing as you go about your day.

And I am also so touched by the way you devote time every day to read your Bible so faithfully!

It is a joy to be your parents and see your desire to follow the Lord.

Jim Bob and Michelle also included the picture -- which features Jana Duggar in pants! -- immediately above and concluded their message as follows:

Happy birthday!! Glad y’all had fun on your bike ride.

Many of the family's followers have since shared birthday messages for Jackson as well.

"Wow Happy Birthday Jackson!!! I have been watching since you were just a little guy," one fan wrote. "Now you are all grown up! Hope you have an amazing Day!"

"Wow I must've been following you guys for a long time. I remember when Jackson was like 5 years old," another user said, adding: "Happy birthday!!"

And then another follower chimed in with:

"It does not seem like 16 years since we first started watching your family! Happy 16th Birthday Jackson!"

Time really does fly right by, doesn't it?

As crazy as it may be to Duggar family fans who have been there since the beginning, Jackson will probably start courting in the near future.

And then he'll be married and have a child of his own about nine months later and it's all just bonkers to think about.

We hope Jackson enjoys not being a full-grown adult while he can. Happy birthday, buddy!