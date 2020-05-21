Duane Chapman Mourns Late Wife on 14th Wedding Anniversary

Duane Chapman may be looking forward Francie Frane...

... but he's still looking back to the life he formerly shared with late wife Beth Chapman.

On Wednesday, the veteran reality star posted a photo (ablve) of himself and Beth -- who died just under a year ago from cancer -- in honor of what would have been the couple's 14th wedding anniversary.

"She said Big Daddy your going to be so sad when I am not here on our next anniversary why did she have to be so right ??"

In the comments of his posst, Duane’s daughter-in-law Jamie Chapman sent well-wishes to the widower.

“Happy anniversary! I know little mama is watching you from above,” she wrote with several two heart emojis.

Some fans also chimed in, with one individual remarking:

“She’s wrapping her arms around you today. Sending extra prayers today, Dog!!”

Another added: “She will always be in your heart.”

Beth tragically died in June of 2019 after a multi-year battle against throat cancer. She was only 51 years old at the time of her death and she had been the love of Duane's life for three decades.

Duane openly mourned beth for several months, even confessing at one point that he considered suicide.

Earlier this month, though, Chapman surprised many followers when he announced his engagement to Frane.

"They're very happy and looking forward to a long life together," a rep for the famous bounty hunter told E! News back on May 4.

Chapman and Frane started dating in March after Duane called Francie's husband to do some work on his property.

As it turned out, Frane's husband had recently passed away and the two bonded over their shared tragedies; over their spouses having each died in the past year.

“They both lost their spouses to cancer, so they know what it’s like to go through that and they are helping each other through it,” Duane’s daughter Lyssa Chapman told The Sun.

“But at the same time, they are being very respectful of each other’s grieving process and they’re not trying to replace each other’s partner.”

That's evident with Duane's anniversary post.

Yes, he's moving on.

Yes, he has another shot at many years of love and happiness with Frane.

But, no, he won't ever forget Beth and the life he had together.

For this reason, we wish Duane and Francie absolutely nothing but the best.