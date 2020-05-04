Duane Chapman: Engaged to Francie Frane... 10 Months After Wife's Death

Congratulations are in order for Duane Chapman.

As are a bunch of furrowed eyebrows, at least in the eyes of some observers and critics.

A rep for the veteran reality star confirmed today that Chapman is engaged to Francie Frane, just 10 months after his famous and beloved wife, Beth, died of throat cancer.

"They're very happy and looking forward to a long life together," this rep tells E! News.

According to The Sun, Duane arranged a candlelit proposal to ask Frane to marry him at their Colorado home this weekend.

Frane spoke to the publication about the beautiful arrangement, saying she was stunned when Duane got down on one knee.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Frane explained.

“I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit. So when I came in I was like, ‘Wow, this is awesome.’

"Then he said, ‘Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you.’”

From there?

“I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, ‘I know that God brought you into my life and I don’t want to spend one moment of it without you.’

'And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, ‘Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?’ Who can say no to that?

"It was wonderful.”

Chapman and Frane started dating in March after Duane called Francie's husband to do some work on his property.

Frane had to tell him on this call that her husband had died a few months earlier... the two got to talking about their lives as a widow and a widower... and then they started seeing each other in a romantic sense.

"God brought us together," Francie has said on Instagram, adding:

"God has brought two people who walked a treacherous road together. And shown us LOVE is possible again."

Beth Chapman died in June of 2019, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was inly 51 years old at the time and Duane later admitted to thoughts of suicide after his wife passed away.

Duane then briefly dated a friend of Beth's named Moon Angell, creating quite a bit of conflict between himself and his daughter, Lyssa, who did not approve of this relationship.

It's worth noting, however, that Lyssa is on board with Frane.

Last month, after Dog the Bounty Hunter star confirmed his new relationship, Lyssa gave her stamp of approval by sharing a photo to Instagram of the duo holding each other close and writing:

“How cute are these two?!?"

Just a week ago, Duane gushed over Francie on Instagram, while also remembering Beth, writing:

"I scream & Cry Beth where are you why did you leave me then I look up & see you Francie & the pain turns to a smile I LOVE YOU WOMAN!!"

Shortly after his wife died, Duane admitted he would date again. Yet claimed at the time that he would NOT remarry.

“There will never be another Mrs. Dog,” he previously told us Weekly.

“We both said, ‘If I die, you can have a man. Ten [men], I don’t care. But don’t marry one.’ …

"And she said, ‘Don’t take my name off your chest, Dog. Do not get married.’ … Don’t worry, I will not get married.”

Things change, though. As do feelings.

Duane now tells The Sun that he wants to host the “biggest wedding there’s ever been,” adding that the occasion would be “one hell of a party” that fans can also attend.

Gotta wonder what they will entail, right?

For now, however, we simply send our very best wishes to Duane Chapman and Francie Frane.