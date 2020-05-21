Drake Labels Kylie Jenner a "Side Piece," Scrambles to Take It Back

Drake and Future just gave Kylie Jenner a very unexpected shout-out.

And we're guessing it's one the reality star wants no part of.

On Wednesday evening, an undisclosed track from the two rappers burst onto the viral scene after it was first heard during Night Owl Sound's Instagram Live.

In the song, Drake and Future reference Kylie in a very specific and rude way, as they detail the women they've slept with -- and call Kylie a "side piece" in the process.

"Yeah, I'm a hater to society," Future can be heard saying in a video obtained by fans and shared to Twitter. "Real s--t, Kylie Jenner, that's a side piece/Yeah, I got 20 motherf--kin' Kylies."

For the record, a side piece is a woman with whom one cheats.

She's not considered worthy of being anyone's steady girlfriend.

Elsewhere, in a similar lyric, Drake and Future also cite Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

"Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls," Drake raps. "Young slim baddies and they in Vogue/Yeah, I got 20 f--kin' Gigis."

It doesn't get much more disrespectful than this.

Except that Drake has now responded to the backlash against him by saying... he meant no disrespect.

"A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn't have been played," said Drake has said in response to the controversy.

"It's a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after.

"He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue.

"Last thing I'd want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start the day."

If you'll recall:

Back in October, Drake and Kylie mogul were actually in center of romantic speculation when they were spotted out and about on numerous different occasions.

We wondered, for example, if they were boning.

Alas...

"Kylie and Drake are not romantic," an E! New insider said at the time.

"They have always been good friends and have been hanging out more that Kylie is single and Drake is in town at his house in Calabasas.

"It's a convenient friendship buts it's strictly platonic.

"Drake is notorious for flirting with all of his girlfriends and him and Kylie have a great dynamic, [but] they aren't hooking up."

Drake, of course, has also been in a heated feud with Kylie's brother-in-law, Kanye West, for years.

It started because Drake once implied that he slept with Kim Kardashian.

And this was reignited for, well... a very dumb reason.