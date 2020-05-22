Derick Dillard Gets ROASTED By Duggar Fans For New Look: Major Serial Killer Vibes!

Derick Dillard is not very popular with his in-laws these days.

That's mainly a result of Derick's ongoing feud with Jim Bob Duggar and his continued threats to expose his father-in-law's allegedly unethical business practices.

Of course, at the moment Derick's also not very popular with Duggar fans -- or, for that matter, the world in general -- either.

There are many reasons for that, including the fact that Derick is the kind of guy who likes to bully transgender teens on Twitter.

But now, there's a fresh new reason to be grossed out by D-Dill, and Jill Duggar shared it with the world on Instagram this afternoon.

"Enjoying some beautiful weather outside today before the rain starts. Love my family," she captioned her newest set of pics.

On Instagram and on the always-amusing r/DuggarSnark subreddit, commenters pointed out a few interesting things about Jill's latest post.

For one thing, Israel Dillard is wearing a shirt that says "Stay Curious" and has a microscope on it, indicating that unlike the rest of his family, he actually has respect for the world of science.

We're guessing Jim Bob's not a fan of his grandson's interest in scientific explanations for the world around him.

Pissing off JB is always fun, but there's something even more important going on in Jill's latest photoset.

We're talking, of course, about the fact Derick suddenly looks like the class virgin in an '80s high school comedy.

No, that's not the guy who was caught stealing other people's underwear out of your building's laundry room -- that's Derick!

As you can see, he's sporting a glasses-mustache combo these days that sort of makes you want to laugh, but also leaves you feeling like if you laugh, you'll wind up diced into little pieces in the trunk of his car.

"He looks like an actor playing an 80s serial killer who targeted young male hitchhikers in a reconstruction for a true crime documentary," wrote one commenter.

"Derrick looks like the dude you warned your kids about offering puppies from a tinted out van," a second pointed out.

"If Ned Flanders were a serial killer with BTK like tendencies," a third chimed.

"He looks like the guy whose house you skip when taking your kids trick or treating," yet another follower observed.

Some fans used visual metaphors to express their thoughts on Derick's new look, such as this side-by-side comparison of Derick and Matthew McConaughey's character in Dallas Buyer's Club.

So is Derick entering a weird hipster dad phase of his life, or has he been watching too many true crime documentaries?

You be the judge.

One thing's for sure, if Jim Bob suddenly comes up missing, we're sending an anonymous letter to the Springdale police telling them to check the Dillards' basement for DNA and flannel shirt fibers.