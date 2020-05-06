Demi Lovato: Here's How I'm Donating to Covid-19 Relief!

Time in quarantine has been made slightly more bearable by Demi Lovato's stunning swimsuit thirst traps.

But she's doing much more than that -- and using her fashion line to directly contribute to COVID-19 relief.

"It’s so important for all of us to feel empowered, invincible, and strong from the inside out," Demi expressed.

"My collection is designed to do just that," she said of her Fabletics-partnered capsule collection.

Demi wants to "uplift you with bold colors and amazing contours for the biggest confidence boost yet."

Those are nice words ... but Demi's actions are even better.

Demi has pledged to donate $5 from each sale.

This money will go to help provide critical PPE (personal protective equipment) to front-line healthcare workers.

Demi has vowed to donate up to $125,000 -- that would be proceeds from 25,000 sales.

Donations will be made until June 30, 2020.

"I’ve really been going back and forth on if this was the right time... " Demi wrote.

She continued: "But decided this is a time to provide inspiration for my fans at home and to help those in need."

"$5 for every item sold will provide crucial gear to frontline workers," she shared.

She wrote that she was "pledging up to $125,000 now through June 30 supporting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund."

Demi affirmed that the fund in question was "for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation."

The launch of her line came at an awkward time for Demi -- right in the midst of a dreadful pandemic.

But after mulling it over, she went ahead and launched the line.

Notably, the comfortable fit athletic wear is designed to be worn at any time ... which may make this timing better than she had imagined.

See, a lot of folks who are spending more time at home are noticing that pants are terrible, actually.

Many of us have known this for years, but others didn't realize how miserable pants-wearing can be until they were sheltering at home.

The term "hard pants," referring to form-fitting, rigid pants like jeans, has been floating around on social media.

With more people on Twitter vowing to never wear "hard pants" again after the lockdown lifts, this could be a great time for comfy, athletic wear.

"Recently, we have watched our world change," Demi wrote several weeks ago.

"And," she added, they "have thought long and hard about holding off on this launch."

"After sitting down to reflect for a few days, we realized there’s no better time to inspire others with my capsule," Demi announced.

She reasoned: "which has always been about channeling your inner strength."

Demi is one of many celebrities whose social media has served as a reminder that, no, celebrities are not just like us.

At least, not when it comes to enduring a global pandemic.

These are people with virtually unlimited resources with which to stockpile supplies, large homes in which to store them, and large yards in which to stretch their laegs.

So no, your average celebrity millionaire is not feeling this as keenly as everyone else.

However, Demi's net worth of approximately $33 million may give her a pool and a swanky house, but it can't buy her perfect mental health.

Like many people, she might be considered to be at additional risk --not of the virus itself, but of suffering from the effects of isolation and anxiety.

Fortunately, she is not completely alone.

Demi has been sheltering in place with her hunky boyfriend, The Young And The Restless star Max Ehrich.

Every bit of PPE and COVID-19 relief helps to make up for the desperate shortage.

The Trump Administration has been "redirecting" PPE purchased by states, hospitals, and other countries, making this that much more important.

It shouldn't be up to celebrities to provide supplies, but in a crisis without competent or well-intentioned leadership, society has to make due.