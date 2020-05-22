Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Pile on the Quarantine PDA!

Just weeks after lockdown began, we told you that Demi Lovato is dating Max Ehrich and that they are sheltering in place together.

Now, they're piling on the PDA on social media. Take a look at their steamy pics for yourself:

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich IG Stories PDA

Demi and Max aren't the only new-ish couple who went "screw it" and sheltered in place instead of sheltering alone.

As we can see from Demi's recent Instagram Stories spree, they made the right call.

They are showing off their affections with heart emojis and big kissing lips emojis.

But also with their actual lips, which they are happily locking for all to see.

Demi Lovato Dances with Max Ehrich

Speaking of these two hotties having a makeout sesh, they both recently shared a video of the two of them dancing.

It's a cute moment with a gorgeous background and some serious smooching.

The only downside was that they were dancing to "Stuck With You," though the song is admittedly appropriate for the situation.

It's important to note that Ariana has also collaborated with good singers, but ... whatever, this was definitely Scooter getting Demi to boost the song.

Max Ehrich on Instagram

Obviously, these two gorgeous talents have been making the best of their time on lockdown.

You know, presumably boning. If you can't work and you have all of your needs and most of your wants met, that's a great way to pass the time.

They have also been acting as each other's fashion photographers during this time.

The results are some seriously steamy thirst traps, some of which we have sampled for you here in this article.

Demi Lovato Pool Photo

Last month, we reported that inside sources have been saying that Max plans to propose to Demi when the pandemic is behind them.

"Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved," the insider claimed.

"And," the report continued, "their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal."

"They think they make a great couple," the insider explained.

Max Ehrich Thirst Trap

They may be relatively new to each other, but the source noted that they are "getting really serious."

"The quarantine has been really great for Demi," the insider stated, "and her and Max have gotten so close."

What's more is that Demi has been excelling in terms of her personal struggles despite the horrors of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself."

Demi Lovato Swimsuit Photo

Now, Demi has presumably seen these reports about Max's alleged intention to propose.

What she thinks of them ... we can only guess, just as we cannot confirm his thoughts and plans.

Demi, who seems uncomfortable with labels but describes herself as sexually fluid, has spoken about partnering up and settling down.

She has expressed openness to the idea of raising children with another woman.

Max Ehrich Poses

"When I imagine my life in the future," Demi said, "I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with.'”

“So I don’t know what my future will look like," she admitted.

Demi added: "And I’m open to anything."

Anything could of course mean Max Ehrich, one assumes, though they were not dating when she gave that interview.

Demi Lovato Bikini Picture

Demi spoke more about her sexuality, but again declined to use a simple label like "bi" or "pan" while describing exactly those.

"There is no type," she expressed.

"It is solely off connection," Demi explained. "I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t."

While that sounds exactly like any bi/pan folks you could meet, Demi has every right to not use a label if she doesn't want to.

