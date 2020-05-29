Deena Nicole Cortese Bikini Selfie Stuns Fans: I Got Skinny In Quarantine!

In the week to come, Deena Nicole Cortese's life will likely become much more complicated.

Thursday night's episode of Jersey Shore documented the run-up to Angelina Pivarnick's wedding, and presumably, next week we'll get to witness the actual event.

That means that after months of build-up, we'll finally see Deena and her fellow Shore castmates roast Angelina during their bridesmaid speech.

But that's a problem for Next Week Deena.

All This Week Deena needs to worry about is whether she should drink her margarita frozen or on the rocks.

Yes, the ongoing lockdown might force Deena to delay her summer beach plans, but the toned Shore star is definitely ready for some poolside lounging.

Deena posted the above photo to her Instagram this week, and fans were stunned by her toned physique.

Based on her description, it seems Deena is one of very few people whose health and fitness actually benefited from months spent in quarantine.

"Got that curvy figure back thanks to quarantine," she captioned the pic.

Judging from the comments, Deena's fans and castmates seem to agree that she's looking better than ever these days.

"You always were a good looking classy woman and mother," one fan wrote.

"You’re gorgeous," Snooki commented.

"So gorgeous," Jenni Farley added, essentially one-upping Snooks.

The entire Shore cast is in better shape than ever, and it's an inspiring sight to behold.

We're guess it's a testament to what can happen when you settle down and start limiting your fist-pumping club nights to fewer than seven a week.

Snooki and Deena might still describe themselves as meatballs, but these days, it's a state of mind.

Deena welcomed her first child back in January of 2019, and it seems that her desire to keep up with the tyke has inspired her to get in the best shape of her life.

These days, Deena is proof that you can shed some pounds while still enjoying some of those delicious carbs that make Italian food so irresistible.

Perhaps Vinny Guadagnino should take notes.

Deena is out here proving that you don't need to be keto to be a trim guido.