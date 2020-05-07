David Eason Posts Racist Rant Against Michelle Obama; Jenelle Evans Defends Knuckle-Dragger Spouse

When Jenelle Evans separated from David Eason we briefly enjoyed a glimmer of hoped that he bigoted 31-year-old would soon disappear from public life entirely.

After all, David achieved infamy only by riding Jenelle's coattails, so it made sense that he would eventually lurch back into obscurity once she took the kids and fled to safety.

Sadly, Jenelle had a change of heart and reconciled with David, and now, the two of them have joined forces in a flailing, last-ditch attempt to avoid getting real jobs by clinging to their last shred of relevancy.

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 one year ago today, and David has been unemployed since 2017.

Needless to say, the money has dried up, and rumors that Evans and Eason are broke are supported by their increasing desperation.

Aside from marrying someone who's already famous, the only way David's ever been able to get attention is by courting controversy with hateful bigotry.

And that's how we ended up with David launching a racist and xenophobic, against Michelle Obama, of all people.

"How the hell did we get [Michelle] in the white house, to begin with?" Eason wrote on his Instagram Story Wednesday night.

"This dumb b-tch needs to go back to her (his) country."

It's tough to say what exactly set him off, but as we know from last year's infamous dog-killing incident, it doesn't take much to send Davey into a tantrum.

Maybe Jenelle overcooked his girlled cheese, or the meth guy's not answering his phone, but whatever the case, David is pissed, and the former first lady is the current target of his rage.

But hey, we're sure she'd happily accept the role of lightning rod, if she knew it might ensure that this mouth-breather won't be hurting any children or animals today.

Just for the sake of attempting to better understand what drives the Furious Emasculated White Dude as a species let's take a deep dive into David's comments here:

For starters, it seems he's a Michelle Obama birther, which is apparently a thing.

We knew, of course, that there are tinfoil hat-wearing loons out there who believe that Barack Obama was born in a different country.

But David thinks Michelle is also a secret immigrant?

That's some next-level lunacy, right there.

And naturally, he managed to sell Jenelle on this bat sh-t premise.

When asked about David's obvious bigotry during an Instagram Q&A, Jenelle defended her racist husband by claiming that he has constitutional concerns about Michelle "applying to be President."

This is hilarious for a number of reasons.

First and foremost, the American presidency is not an overnight shift at Denny's. It's not the kind of job for which you fill out an application.

On top of that, Michelle is, without question, an American ciizen who born in Chicago.

As the cherry on top of his KKK sundae, David broke out one of the oldest and most tiresome of Obama insults, alleging that Michelle was born a man.

We hate to even dignify that sort of transphobic nonsense, especially since his endless for thirst for attention is David's primary motivation for spewing such BS.

In that spirit, all we'll say about Eason's latest desperate ploy is that if you ever needed proof of the fact that David is every bit as hateful as he is dumb, here it is.