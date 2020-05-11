Corey Rathgeber Posts Bizarre Birthday Tribute to Evelin Villegas: Did They Break Up?

Fans can barely keep track of Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas' relationship status. And frankly, neither can they.

Corey's idea of a romantic birthday tribute to the love of his life isn't helping to clear things up.

Alongside this sweet photo of the two of them, Corey Rathgeber gave Evelin a shoutout over the weekend.

"Happy Birthday beautiful!" Corey begins. "And happy official 6 year Anniversary! Feliz cumpleaños!!!"

"I truly will always love you with all my heart no matter what happens between us," he promises.

Corey vows to continue to love her "whether we are together or decide to separate."

"The 6 years we have spent together I would never take back!" Corey declares.

To Evelin, he vaguely expresses: "Thanks for all that you do!"

"I love you," he vows, "and always will."

Corey could be saying a number of things here ... but whatever is behind this, he's weirding out fans.

"That’s such a weird B-day post,” one commenter astutely observes.

Another writes: “Cute B-day post but sad that you felt the need to say ‘whether we are together or decide to separate.’"

'That shouldn’t even be a thought in your mind if she treated you well and y’all were happy," the same fan continues.

That is a very fair point. People in healthy relationships tend to express more romantic security than that.

Is Corey just trying to be emotionally honest in a way that is turning out weird?

Some people have an impulse to be direct and honest, but the results can be unsettling.

Like, telling someone "I would love you even if you were a murderer" might be true, but it's probably not going to sound very sweet.

But there is another possibility here.

It is possible that Corey and Evelin are on the outs at the moment and that Corey, not Evelin, is still fighting for their relationship.

If so, this isn't a weird post about the possibility that they will one day break up in the future.

Instead, this is a post pining for the woman he loves and desperately assuring her that she is his whole world, even now.

We don't know anything for certain, of course, but that does sound like it could be the case.

Corey was also sure to include a photo of Evelin in his Mother's Day tribute to his mom.

We are sure that he has many pictures of him and his mom that do not include Evelin, but Corey was sending a strong message.

Additionally, he posted a "Mother's Day" tribute to Evelin herself -- but don't get too excited.

He was referring to her as the mother of the dog whom they adopted together. Very cute.

Last fall, Evelin was the one who sounded desperate to get Corey back after the filming of the Tell All special.

He spent a significant amount of time in the US, visiting family and also fellow stars before heading back to Ecuador to reunite with Evelin.

Now, it sounds like there's tension again and has been for weeks.

Honestly? If your relationship is this hard, maybe it's not the romance for you, you know? We went them to both be happy.