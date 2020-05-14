Collin Gosselin to Kate Gosselin: Talk to the Hand, Biatch!

Okay, fine.

You got us.

We should probably be a little bit candid up front:

Collin Gosselin did not actually say the words printed in the headline above.

But the teenager, who celebrated his 16th birthday this week, has made it very clear of late that his relationship with his biological mother is as good as dead and over.

Kate Gosselin has admitted in the past to having sent Collin off to a special needs facility.

She never delved into the details behind this decision, which could have been because she was protecting her son's privacy.

But it also could have been because Kate is just a horrible, insensitive person who traumatized Collin for life by sending him away from his siblings and parents.

This is what Jon Gosselin has argued, at least.

Collin has been living with his father for over a year now, ever since Jon went and picked Collin up from this facility and then won temporary custody of the child in court.

The young man “isn’t trying to repair” his relationship with mother, a source tells In Touch Weekly, adding: “And I don’t think Kate is either.”

“They still have no relationship at this point,” the source continued of the famous mother and son. “Who knows what the future may hold.”

This past Sunday, meanwhile, Collin took a very public and very hard swipe at Kate.

In honor of Mother's Day, Collin didn't say a single word about the parents with whom he has no contact.

Instead, the 16-year old penned a heartfelt Instagram note about Jon Gosselin's girlfriend, Colleen.

“Turns out today is Mother’s Day, today we pay love forward to our mothers, but I don’t think mother can describe all the things Colleen has done for me,” wrote Collin, who has since deleted this post and made his account private.

Colleen has been dating Jon Gosselin for six years, with marriage talk constantly swirling around the couple.

Added Collin in his clear diss of Kate:

"I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that, Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights.

“Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable.

"Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!!"

Kate has scarcely said a word about Collin ever since he left Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute in 2018.

She remains close with six of her kids (Collin and sister Hannah reside with Jon at the moment) and hasn't gotten along with her ex-husband since their 2009 divorce.

Heck, she didn't really get along with her ex-husband long before that, either.

Things have simply escalated over the past couple years.

This past September, Jon accused Kate of child abuse for the way she treated Collin.

A note Collin wrote to his dad from this facility was even made public, in which the poor kid simply begged to be saved.

"She was abusive to me after I left your house. I’m sorry. Take this to court because … you’re my dad, my savior," wrote Collin in this message, adding:

"I’m counting on you to get me out of here. Daddy, I love you. save me. Please come FAST. I love you. Help me. BYE."

Pretty harsh, huh?

And pretty shocking that Kate's actions appear to have prompted such a response?

If this really were the case, Collin may not have used the B-word in the headline above as it pertains to Kate Gosselin, but we have no problem doing so ourselves.