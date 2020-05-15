Collin Gosselin to Colleen Conrad: I'm SO Grateful For You After So Many Years of ... You Know!

16-year-old Collin Gosselin iced out his awful mom on Mother's Day, and we could not be prouder.

Kate was terrible, but there's one person to whom Collin can look as a mother figure -- Colleen.

An inside source tells In Touch Weekly about how Jon's girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, has opened her heart to his children, Collin and Hannah.

The insider reveals that Collin "really does consider her an unofficial stepmom."

"Collin trusts Colleen,” the source shares.

“He gets advice from her," the insider details, "and he looks up to her. …"

"He loves her," the source expresses.

"And he loves her kids, too," the insider adds, referring to "Jesse and Jordan."

As fans may recall, Colleen and Jon both came into the relationship with children from their previous ones.

So Colleen had plenty of people telling her happy Mother's Day.

Now, some folks have speculated that maybe Collin only appeared to snub his dreadful mother.

Maybe, they imagine, he for some reason decided to reach out in private to offer a Mother's Day message.

Like the rest of us, this inside source “doubts very much” that this is what happened

“They still have no relationship,” the insider emphasizes.

Heartwarmingly, the source opines that “There’s absolutely no way Kate’s feelings weren’t hurt."

Isn't it nice and cozy to think of terrible, life-ruining parents getting a small taste of what they deserve?

"Who knows what the future may hold," the insider admits.

"But at this point," the source shares, "Collin isn’t trying to repair [their relationship], and I don’t think Kate is either."

"She loves her life," the insider says about Colleen, "and she cares about Collin."

The source affirms that "She’ll support and care for him and Hannah as long as they’re in her life."

She is not their stepmother because she has not married.Jon.

But she can certainly act as a maternal figure as they navigate their teen years and begin their slow recovery from life with Kate.

In the meantime, Jon is “slowly but surely” working on his relationship with his other children.

It is, sadly, normal in toxic households for some children to cling to their worst parent.

It's not their fault; it's a survival instinct.

Jon is not really on speaking terms with his adult twins or with the other four sextuplets, but he hopes that this will change.

"I miss you, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden,” Jon wrote publicly on the birthday of his sextuplets.

“Happy 16th to my six wonderful kids!!" he gushed.

"Been a long road. I wish all the best!!!" Jon expressed.

"Wow, 16!!!!" he marveled. Love you all!!!”

He also did the same for Mady and Care when they turned 18.

But, again, Jon will have an uphill climb against his own mistakes and against baseline survival instincts to reconnect with them.

In the meantime, he has his hands full as Collin and Hannah work on healing and living their lives as teenagers and high school students.

Only with time and therapy can these teens work to recover from the trauma of living in a toxic household.

Collin in particular will have an uphill battle, because Kate's inexcusable feud with him led her to ship him off to an institution.

She claimed that he has some sort of "special needs" that only being sent to a tween prison could address.

Jon has refuted those claims and, as soon as he was able, sprung Collin out so that he can live his life.

it's wonderful that Collin has one woman in his life who can actually lend him emotional support.