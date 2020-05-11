Chris Harrison Admits Peter Weber Was a Total "Mess" on The Bachelor

Chris Harrison has officially confirmed what all of Bachelor Nation has known for months now:

That Peter Weber guy?

The dude is a total and complete mess!

No, really, this is what the beloved reality show host has now said.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show -- virtually, of course -- on Thursday, May 7, Harrison confessed that many of the ABC franchise’s stars have made him want to scream at the top of hiis lungs over the years.

“Gosh, I don’t know if there’s anyone on the show that I haven’t wanted to do that,” Harrison told the former American Idol champion.

Weber, of course, seemed to go even more off the rails than most previous Bachelors on Season 24.

He cried a lot.

He threatened to walk away.

He lost one suitor (Madison Prewett) by her own volition on the finale, proposed to another (Hannah Ann Sluss) and then broke up with his chosen winner just a few weeks after proposing.

“I mean, even this last season with Peter, I wanted to just grab him by the shirt collar and be like, ‘Come on, man. Pull it together,’” Harris revealed.

“Because he was a mess coming down the stretch.”

Many critics would say that Weber has continued to be a mess long after the season stopped filming.

Like we said, he dumped Sluss and then asked Madison out and the broke up with her and is now dating yet another former suitor, Kelley Flanagan.

The couple has been quaranting together in Flanagan's Chicago apartment, while taunting Bachelro Nation haters over their relationship status.

Pretty much everyone hates Weber at this point, with the exception of Kelley.

“The vegetable that represents Peter’s manhood would be cauliflower because it has no taste,” Sluss said a few weeks ago, adding:

“Because cauliflower needs, like, a lot of flavor, it needs a lot. It’s just bland.”

She's also referred to Weber as a f-ck boi.

Like we said, everyone hates Peter Weber at this point.

But Harrison did expand on his commentary when speaking to Clarkson. He didn't focus solely on this handsome and annoying pilot.

Of the other stars/moment that tested his patient, Harrison added:

“Colton [Underwood], obviously, jumping the fence and running away from me in the Portuguese countryside."

He also noted that he and Hannah Brown "had our moments.”

Continued the popular Bachelor emcee:

"So, I think probably with every Bachelor and Bachelorette, there is that moment where they want to scream at me -- and sometimes they do -- and then I want to yell at them.”

All this said, Harrison remains on solid terms with nearly everyone who ever anchored The Bachelor and/or The Bachelorette.

“Honestly, I do get involved in these people’s lives and I do care about them,” he explained.

“I think when you do love people, it’s not that you abuse them, that’s not love, but I think you do have those heated moments where you’re really telling your truth.”