Cheyenne Floyd Trashes Teen Mom Fans: Shut Up You F--kin' Dumb Ass Idiots!

Cheyenne Floyd has not exactly been known as someone to stir up drama during her run as a Teen Mom OG.

Hence why many viewers find her boring, to be frank.

But a young woman can only sit back and be quiet for so long, while complete strangers trash her as an unfit mother or some sort of baby daddy manipulator, you know?

Allow us to explain:

On this past Tuesday's new episode of the aforementioned MTV series, Floyd had to rush daughter Ryder to the hospital due to a major health scare.

(Floyd has always been candid about her child's struggles with VLCAD, a congenital disorder that means her body has trouble breaking down certain fats and turning them into energy.)

Ryder was actually FaceTiming with dad Cory Wharton when she started running a fever and couldn't keep her food down, and Floyd therefore took her to see a doctor.

“They’re going to start running tests and trying to figure out what exactly is wrong with her,” Cheyenne explained on air, adding:

“We’re waiting for Ryder to start eating on her own and getting her IV bag put in so she can eat fluids."

After Ryder got released, she development the same symptoms the following day and Cheyenne once again took her to the emergency room.

Floyd was unsure whether to tell Wharton what was going on because he was on the set of The Challenge and Floyd didn't want him to worry while competing on that MTV program.

“Part of me wants to tell him, because he’s never going to understand because he’s missed these times, but I just don’t want to mess with his head,” Cheyenne said tearfully.

“But I could really use the help, just support."

Following the episode, Floyd heard from a handful of haters.

They apparently think that she only transported her three-year old to the hospital as a way to get attention and sympathy from Wharton.

That's quite an accusation, isn't it?

“For everyone who keeps saying Ryder was in the hospital because I was seeking attention from Cory, what’s wrong with you?” the reality star Tweeted on Monday, May 12.

“I allow them to show when Ry is sick to bring awareness to her illness. [Other] than that, shut the f–k up," she added.

The MTV personality then couldn't help herself.

As you can see above, she went on to write: “I swear some of you Teen Mom ‘fans’ are f–king idiots."

Floyd welcomed her little girl in April 2017, telling Wharton that he was the father about six months later.

After some romantic back-and-forth, the two are now on such solid terms as friends that Floyd offered Cory heartfelt congratulations when he recently welcomed his second kid.

As for Ryder's medical condition?

“It’s really rare and I knew nothing about it up until I had her. It’s a huge part of our lives, and we’re opening that up to the viewers as well," Floyd told Us Weekly in September 2018.

Then in December 2019, Chyenne posted photos from the hospital with Ryder.

“We will be here the next few days making sure she gets the proper fluids and doesn’t relapse again,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We appreciate all the prayers and kind words. God is so good and we are always covered in blessings."